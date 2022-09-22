Only four days separate us from the next House of the Dragon episode, so fans are positively brimming with excitement over the debut of Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as the narrative takes a leap of faith towards its next chapter. The Dance of Dragons has never felt so near to being depicted in live-action, yet before civil war takes the Seven Kingdoms by storm, we still have a few story arcs to burn through, namely the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen to Laenor Velaryon.

Here’s a roundup of everything important that happened over the past day in the world of Westeros.

Could this be the new Westerosi power couple?

Credit: HBO

Following the release of previews for Sunday’s sixth episode, fans are now shipping Rhaenyra and Laenor’s strange marriage arrangement. At the very least, it seems that the seemingly dysfunctional couple are really supportive of each other, perhaps understanding their predicament all too well. The Princess of Dragonstone will have to fight enemies both from within her household and from outside, so having a husband she can trust and rely on when things take a turn for the worse will be worth the hassle they went through in the previous episode.

What did Alicent’s dress signify for the future of the realm?

During the wedding celebrations, Queen Alicent entered the great hall wearing a green dress, signifying her preparedness in facing any challenge to the eventual claim of his son Aegon II. Will Viserys change his mind about who his heir should be? And if so, will Alicent have a hand in that after the warning from her father? Whatever the outcome, tensions are rising by the minute in King’s Landing, and it will only be a matter of time until everything comes crashing down on poor Viserys’ head.

‘House’ is averaging almost 30 million viewers each week

Image via HBO

While it may be a while until we can say for certain if House of the Dragon is as great—narrative wise—as the show that came before it, HBO couldn’t be happier with the results they’re seeing. According to Variety and based on a report by Nielsen, the show has an average of 29 million viewers each week, which is a staggering number, even considering the franchise’s popularity. If House continues to ride on this recent streak of acclaim and praise, the show is bound to draw even more people in. Truly, HBO remains the undefeated king of the television industry.

That’s all we have for you today, but tune in tomorrow for even more updates about Westeros and the upcoming sixth episode of House.