With House of the Dragon constantly roping in greater numbers each week, it almost feels like it’s 2012 and we’re back to praising Game of Thrones as one of the best TV shows to ever grace the small screens, and increasingly more popular, at that. Indeed, the new HBO prequel is dominating the medium despite the ferocious competition from Amazon’s The Rings of Power, and if they can continue to impress audiences as much as they have over the next week or two, there’ll be no bringing it down as the ruler of fantasy adaptations over the past couple of years.

But we might be getting ahead of ourselves with that analogy. For now, let’s take a look at everything that happened in the Westerosi fandom over the last day.

More viewers are joining in on the fun across the HBO platforms

Last week brought troubling news for House fans when Nielsen reported an almost 30% nosedive in viewing figures for HBO. The company was quick to dismiss these concerns by publishing the accumulated data from HBO Max, noting that overall, the prequel spinoff is gaining more followers each week. Variety has been able to confirm HBO’s estimates this week, revealing that when aggregated, House managed to increase its viewership by 5% for the fourth outing. That might sound insignificant in the grand order of things, but can you believe that in barely three weeks, the pilot has been watched by over 30 million people?

Kit Harington “knows nothing” about Jon Snow sequel

George R.R. Martin told us a while back that the Game of Thrones sequel centering around Jon Snow was actually Kit Harington’s idea. Not only that, the British star has brought in his own team to help expand the pitch, so he must really feel like he has some unfinished business with the discarded protagonist. The only catch is that Harington is playing coy for the time being, not revealing anything about the process behind the sequel, nor clarifying if there’s anything to reveal as yet. Some things never change. You still know nothing, Jon Snow.

‘House’ fans roast ‘The Rings of Power’ for failing to keep up with the Targaryens

Most of us had expected House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power to have a fight to the death for the crown of the most popular fantasy show in 2022, but going by the reception to the two series so far, it’s safe to say that the latter has failed miserably to garner enough acclaim to be even on par with House in terms of fan participation. Not that Middle-earth has lost any of its potency, mind you, but Amazon made a few grave miscalculations in its marketing campaign, resulting in most Tolkenists bashing the adaptation of their favorite series rather than supporting it, as Game of Thrones fans now do. And we can hardly blame them if they have a bit of fun with how things have turned out.

