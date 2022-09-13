HBO developing a Game of Thrones sequel revolving around Jon Snow is something that no one saw coming. And if we’re being completely honest, we haven’t still wrapped our heads around how the King in the North could return for another adventure after the conclusive end to the main series.

But whether or not we agree with the idea of a sequel, it seems that Kit Harington is adamant to see this vision realized. He was the one who pitched the sequel in the first place, after all, and he even brought a team to work on it without inconveniencing creator George R.R. Martin, who’s busy working on House of the Dragon and several other spinoff shows.

Appearing recently for a chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harington remained true to the spirit of Jon Snow when talking about the sequel.

“The only thing I’ll say about that, is that I know nothing,” he quipped. “I would be talking in riddles if I talk any further.”

Josh Horowitz asked if Harington had PTSD watching House of the Dragon, and the British actor expressed that he’s proud of the legacy Thrones has left behind.

“I thought I would have PTSD. I really didn’t. I had a real kind of palpable fear of sitting down and watching it. And I felt emotional and strange, seeing people in the costumes, me not being involved, all the lead up in the press felt odd. And then I watched it. It’s a different thing. It’s a different show. It’s different people. And I felt overwhelming support for them, and really proud of what they’d done.”

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights on the HBO network.