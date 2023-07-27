Latest Marvel News: As Brie Larson is ousted from her throne, ‘Secret Invasion’ proves the MCU’s Disney Plus shows must change or die

With the finale rounding out the (frustratingly short) six-part series, the verdict is in on Secret Invasion — and it’s a big thumbs-down. In fact, to keep the gladiatorial analogy going, it’s getting such a negative reception that it’s leading to the MCU on Disney Plus as we know it to be thrown to the lions. Meanwhile, Brie Larson‘s undisputed status as the biggest gun the Avengers have could be about to change, just ahead of her making a triumphant return in The Marvels. Interesting timing, Marvel.

Secret Invasion rounds out a Rotten-rated run with a flubbed finale that leaves fans demanding change

Oh, Secret Invasion, what could’ve been. Not to discount the entire series, which has delivered some strong performances and several fandom-shaking shocks, but now that we’ve seen the finale, it’s fair to say it didn’t live up to its full potential. Following on from its stinking rating on Rotten Tomatoes and claims of irrelevancy all along, Secret Invasion‘s 30 minutes-plus-change finale left people so angry that they are demanding Marvel ditch its addiction to six-part “television events” that are over before they can really get to grips with their subject matter. With the 18-part Daredevil: Born Again on its way, let’s hope the tide really is changing on this and we’re in for chunkier shows to come in the not-so-distant future.

Captain Marvel is quaking: the MCU might’ve just introduced its most powerful character yet

Ever since her introduction in 2019’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has been widely regarded as the most powerful hero in the whole, wide MCU. But Secret Invasion just casually went and introduced someone that, logically, we have to conclude is even more powerful. Spoiler cards on the table: G’iah got the Harvest abilities alongside Gravik in episode six, which makes her a super-duper-Skrull with the entire skill set of the Avengers in her arsenal — the only one in the world once she offed her old boss. We’re either in for a fascinating showdown between Carol and G’iah in The Marvels or she’ll be practically forgotten about and not seen for years to come.

An X-Men heroine might be due a Ms. Marvel-like origins retcon after Secret Invasion‘s wild twist

Yes, I’m back on the G’iah train, because Marvel can’t just drop a massive curveball like that into the MCU and then sweep it under the rug (although you know it absolutely will). In having G’iah, a character previously manipulated into being a villain’s henchwoman, acquire Captain Marvel’s powers and seemingly become a hero, Emilia Clarke’s Skrull is swiping the backstory of the X-Men’s Rogue… who was once a villain’s henchwoman (in her case, she worked for her adoptive mother, Mystique) until she copied Carol Danvers’ powers and became a good guy. Good for you, G’iah, on your mega power upgrade, but thanks to this twist, a perfectly good origins story now has to be junked come the X-Men’s inevitable reboot.

Despite its flaws, at least Secret Invasion‘s finale set up half a dozen upcoming MCU projects — let that be a reminder that the Marvel machine never shuts down as there’s always something new around the corner.