Secret Invasion‘s finale just aired, and we’re left wondering how a show that started so promising could have an ending so disappointing. The last episode clocked in at a mere 37 minutes, a far cry from the nearly hour-long episode lengths we had at the beginning of the show. Unsurprisingly, the finale felt rushed and left most fans unsatisfied for a number of different reasons – the question of G’iah‘s fate among them.

After masquerading as Fury and entering the Skrull compound, G’iah (as Fury) offers Gravik “the Harvest,” a truly super serum composed of DNA left by the Avengers who fought the Battle of Earth (and for some reason some who weren’t? I don’t write the plot holes). One monologue later, Gravik gives both himself and Fury these powers, only for “Fury” to reveal he’s been G’iah this whole time.

Armed with basically every Avengers’ DNA — and Thanos’ for good measure — the two have at it and G’iah ultimately defeats Gravik. It’s obvious that she’s ridiculously overpowered; with all of her new abilities, has it really come to pass that G’iah is the most powerful character in the MCU?

Is G’iah the most powerful being in the MCU?

Now that G’iah has the powers of pretty much every named super-powered character in the MCU, she’s definitely the most powerful character in the MCU. In her Super Skrull form, she has abilities like Hulk’s super strength, Thor and Valkyrie’s Asgardian lifespan, Captain American and the Winter Soldier’s super serum power-ups, and everything Captain Marvel can do. Even having the same powers as Captain Marvel alone would make her rival the previously confirmed most powerful MCU character so G’iah’s kind of a big deal now.

With her new abilities, she’s become a huge threat, not only to the continued overarching story — when there’s any sizable conflict, the writers are going to have to explain why they can’t just call G’iah — but to the MCU’s heroes; G’iah’s goals aren’t necessarily aligned with that of the Avengers. Her new powers potentially signify she’ll be a big help in the upcoming battle against Kang, but if she doesn’t want to be an ally — that’s another essentially unbeatable enemy to deal with.

Granted, even with Extremis’ healing ability, G’iah was able to literally punch a hole in Gravik, showing that neither is truly invincible. In theory, they should have been able to fight each other indefinitely with that kind of genetic cocktail but it wouldn’t be the only plot hole to show up in the Secret Invasion finale alone. G’iah is undoubtedly the strongest MCU character as of now, but she’ll likely prove to only be unbeatable until the plot needs her to be beaten.