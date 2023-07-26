‘Secret Invasion’ finale featured a radioactive plot hole that seriously needs explaining

This article contains major spoilers for Secret Invasion‘s finale.

Yes, folks, Marvel disappoints yet again, this time with the Secret Invasion finale. But what miffs us more than the rushed, anticlimactic ending is how the writers of the series carelessly neglected to provide a simple answer to what is now one of the glaring flaws in the final episode.

In the finale, we see Fury entering the Skrull headquarters, planning to give Gravik the Harvest and expecting him to leave. Of course, we soon discover it was all a sham as it was G’iah posing as Fury to con the unhinged Skrull leader. But in her bid to fool him, the fake Fury bumps around, the radiation in the compound taking a physical toll on him and leaving him gasping for breath as his body deteriorates.

Obviously, faux-Fury is only pretending, but the other captive humans in the Skrull camp are not. How were they never affected by the deadly radiation around them that Gravik said was supposed to kill Fury within minutes? They just woke up after the machines were deactivated and walked away like they simply arose from a deep slumber — a question mark that many (the number is rather high) disgruntled by the episode swiftly pointed out.

Because Secret Invasion writers didn’t bother to explain this inconsistency, it is now on our shoulders to come up with any semblance of logic.

But all the brainstorming in the world can’t explain why the humans — and the soldiers that marched in to rescue them with no protective gear in sight — weren’t affected after they came out of the basement.

Anyone wondering if a human has to be exposed to radiation for a longer period of time to be affected by it just needs to look at how fake Fury reacted to it. Yes, it was G’iah in disguise, but she knew Gravik was watching and he knew how a real human should be affected when they come in contact with the radiation — they get immediately incapacitated and their body deteriorates the longer they are in its presence.

Well, whether we look at Marvel’s Phase Four and Five or just the six episodes of Secret Invasion, the studio seems to have given up on the thing called “making sense.”