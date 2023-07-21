Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch’s aborted MCU return is revealed as ‘Secret Invasion’ forces Marvel to relive a past sin

We’re not entirely clear when we’ll next see Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU — although rumors point to Doctor Strange 3 secretly being in the works — but a prior cameo from the next-in-line Sorcerer Supreme that would’ve brought him back into the fold ahead of Multiverse of Madness has now been outed. Elsewhere, Secret Invasion can try all it likes, but there’s no getting past a grave (literally) error that Marvel committed at the close of the Infinity Saga.

It took a full Phase, but we finally know how Doctor Strange would’ve cameod in the WandaVision finale

The fact that Doctor Strange was originally set to appear in the WandaVision finale is something we’ve known forever, but what we weren’t aware of is exactly how it was due to occur. However, thanks to some diligent detectives studying a few frames from a Marvel Studios documentary, the truth has finally been uncovered, establishing a curious hitherto unknown rivalry between Stephen Strange and Agatha Harkness. Sadly, the fact this scene wasn’t even shot means it’s not canon, but maybe we can delude ourselves into thinking Cumberbatch will turn up in Agatha: Coven of Chaos instead.

Secret Invasion is doing right by Black Widow, but it’s not enough to make us forget Avengers: Endgame‘s egregious oversight

Secret Invasion keeps on serving up the references to Natasha Romanoff, which, on the one hand, is a much-needed salve for those still missing the OG Avenger. And yet it’s also bringing the way Avengers: Endgame did her a huge disservice into sharp focus. Talos got a funeral but Nat didn’t? Come on, Marvel. And, sure, the Widow’s Veil nod was appreciated, but something’s up when the spy world honors Black Widow more than any of her superhero friends. Honestly, Yelena was probably right to be so annoyed with Clint Barton in Hawkeye, regardless of Val’s manipulation.

As The Marvels trailer nears, new costume details for one of the trio reveals a treat for comic book fans

Are you ready, Carol Danvers defenders? The Marvels trailer is truly imminent, coming hot on the heels of a bunch of fresh images of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and her new teammates, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Photon. Honestly, though, the trio’s new threads have received some flak from fans. For one thing, Monica Rambeau’s monochrome super-suit could be a little more ambitious. On the plus side, according to certain intel, the movie will reference some more ostentatious elements of her comic book costume, so readers of the source material should get a kick out of that at least.

