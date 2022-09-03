Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates

Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.

He ain’t heavy, he’s Sam Wilson’s brother

What with Tatiana Maslany’s Jade Giantess twerking with Megan Thee Stallion grabbing much of the attention, it nearly managed to nearly slip past us that She-Hulk episode three quietly introduced Captain America’s brother into the MCU. That’s right, appearing in a brief cameo is federal prosecutor Gideon Wilson (Jason Turner), none other than Sam Wilson’s older brother in the comics. Could his easily missed appearance here be a set-up for Captain America: New World Order?

Now you’ve snikt-ed our attention…

Ahead of Disney Plus Day taking place next week, the platform has started a seven-day countdown on social media — and it’s today’s celebration of six days to go that has got Marvel fans salivating. You see, Disney chose to mark the date with a GIF of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, even including the “#XMen” hashtag in the post. Given that a Monsters Inc GIF was used on Wednesday, and Monsters at Work season two news is likely, we can theorize that we’re in for some X-Men updates come September 8.

She-Hulk‘s sexist comments were surprisingly/unsurprisingly real

The latest She-Hulk featured Jen Walters facing backlash from idiotic online misogynists, allowing for a pitch-perfect parody of the subculture of sexist Marvel “fans” that sadly stinks out the internet. The reactions displayed elicited a lot of laughs because they were just too dumb to be real… Right? Well, in news that’s both hilarious and dispiriting in equal measure, it turns out that many of the comments used are genuine, just with a few tweaks (apparently MCU trolls employ better spelling and grammar than their real-world counterparts).

Shulkie takes a turn for the Sonic

The CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life has been criticized ever since the first trailer landed, but folks seem to have unanimously agreed that the quality of the visual effects really took a nose-dive in this week’s installment. Fans have been left stunned by the “unbelievably bad” rendering of the character’s movement, in particular, labeling her stilted walking and the awkward way her hair and clothes fit her as resembling something from an old video game. This is one area where the show is definitely not smashing it.

