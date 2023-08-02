Latest Marvel News: ‘Loki’ can’t escape from the shadow of the MCU’s only recent success story as Disney Plus makes the X-Men’s future even foggier

The Loki season two trailer offered a much-needed jolt of excitement for the Marvel masses still sobbing after Secret Invasion‘s finale let us down, but fans being as fickle as they are, it turns out that the upcoming Disney Plus series can’t restore faith enough in the future of the MCU to stop claims that it might as well quit right now. Of course, it’s not going to, as Marvel’s long-term teases at the coming of the X-Men attest to, although exactly whether they’ll be called that or not is still unknown.

As Loki season two channels Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians 3 is declared the be-all-and-end-all of Phase Five

Images via Marvel Studios/YouTube

Loki season two could well save the day for Marvel’s TV shows when it premieres this October, especially as its trailer featured a fan-pleasing conceptual crossover with Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Unfortunately, on the eve of its Disney Plus release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is stealing its thunder, as it turns out the beloved cosmic threequel is so beloved that some think Marvel is destined to fail to offer up anything as good as James Gunn’s final movie for the franchise for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. Can the Tom Hiddleston show change minds on this? Let’s hope so.

Disney Plus reawakens the slumbering fear that Marvel Studios is about to wipe the X-Men name from existence

Image via Marvel Comics

With Deadpool 3 believed to bring back a whole bunch of former Fox stars, and the X-Men ’97 animated series on the way, you’d think X-Men experts would be riding high on the knowledge that their favorite characters are about to be done justice in the MCU. And yet a curious update on Disney Plus has got folks a-talking: the streamer’s new X-Men movie collection has dropped the team’s name in favor of the more general “mutant” term. So, this is only restarting conversations that Marvel could be about to erase the X-Men name from the MCU once the group finally assembles. An unfounded fear or an accurate prediction? You decide.

Ponder the question… What if What If…? season two is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of months?

Image via Disney Plus

So far, Loki is the only Marvel live-action series to get a second season on Disney Plus, but don’t forget that What If…? is also getting a new batch of episodes very soon. Unfortunately, the animated show’s sophomore run has been mysteriously moving around the release schedule for a while now, but rumored release date information indicates that it could finally be with us in just a matter of months. If we’re lucky, we may even have it before 2023 ends, but failing that, it should premiere in the early part of 2024. So watch(er) this space for more as it comes in.

