The second season of a Marvel Disney Plus series not called ‘Loki’ gets a much-needed release date update

Hopefully we don't have to wait too much longer!

Yesterday saw the release of a very promising Loki season two trailer which teased a visually dazzling return to the TVA, showcased the new and returning cast members, and – perhaps most importantly – has stopped everyone talking about how bad Secret Invasion was.

But there’s another upcoming second season that’s supposed to land soon. What If…? season two has been in production since 2021 and appears to be complete and waiting for release, with work on season three beginning in July 2022. Now we may have an idea of when we can mark our calendars.

CanWeGetSomeToast claims it’s set to land in December 2023 or January 2024, apparently because Marvel Studios is waiting to see how the strikes pan out:

We doubt What If…? season two is being directly impacted by the strikes, though if other upcoming shows are being postponed it makes sense for Marvel Studios to keep their options open if they need to plug a lengthy content drought later on.

It’s also notable that the long-delayed season one episode about Tony Stark crashlanding on Sakaar will not open the season. This was planned for the first batch of episodes, though COVID delays saw it pushed back into season two. The premiere will now be a Captain Carter-focused episode showing Peggy battling a corrupted Steve Rogers as the “Hydra Stomper”.

Other episodes remain unknown, with the only other story confirmed about a new Native American MCU hero called Kahhori who harnesses the power of the Tesseract in pre-colonial America.

If What If…? season two is really landing in December we expect to get confirmation soon(ish), so watch this space.