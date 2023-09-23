Latest Marvel News: ‘Loki’ gains surprise competition in release date twist as Disney Plus admits a much-plagued project faces another delay

It’s hard to keep up with Marvel‘s release schedule what with the studio changing its mind what seems like every day. Just a week ago, Loki season 2 was brought forward a calendar day, which actually came with some pluses, but now it turns out the new date is only making its flaws more obvious as it faces some stiff competition in one particular department. Meanwhile, Disney doesn’t want you to know, but it’s confirmed what we all expected about one of its upcoming shows that can’t catch a break…

Screengrab via YouTube

On behalf of the entire Marvel fandom, Echo, I apologize for how Marvel has treated you. The Hawkeye spinoff already suffered the indignity of facing two delays and the threat of being dumped on Disney Plus in one go when it due to was land this Nov. 29, and now Disney has quietly confirmed prior reports that it has been pushed back one more time. As of now, Echo — starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez — is headed for streaming sometime in January 2024. With any luck, Disney will gift it the weekly release schedule it deserves as well.

Loki season 2 is now premiering the same day as a fan-favorite series that has it beaten hands down in one key respect

Photo via Marvel Studios

Loki season 2 premiering on Thursday, Oct. 5 was a canny choice in terms of avoiding dropping on the same day Jonathan Majors’ trial begins and also ensuring its finale doesn’t have to compete with The Marvels in November. The only thing is it turns out HBO’s Our Flag Means Deaths kicks off its own second season on Oct. 5 too. That’s not a big problem in the grand scheme of things, but a Marvel series that’s come under flak for underwhelming queer content returning the same day as an acclaimed comedy that’s adored for its fulfilling LGBTQ+ representation isn’t exactly doing it any favors in that respect.

“I can’t keep looking at it ’cause it’s horrible”: Let’s hope Mobius isn’t talking about Loki season 2 in new promo

But, hey, let’s end on a more positive Loki note. Marvel Studios has shared the latest promo for season 2 which promises even more time-bending barminess is on its way in just a few short weeks. There’s also some new footage to tuck into, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius admitting that he can’t keep looking at Loki phasing through time “’cause it’s horrible.” Fingers crossed his comments won’t echo — whoa, triggered — what the audience thinks once we finally get to see the new episodes real soon. All the signs are pointing to season 2 hitting the same quality as season 1, though, so no doubt we’re in for a treat. Still, this is the trickster god of mischief we’re talking about here.