Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson and Jonathan Majors team up to change ‘Loki’ season 2 release date as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ rebranding might harbor a dark secret

Try as it might, Marvel can never fully escape the magnitude of itself. Whether it’s stars whose personal lives threaten the health of their fictional ones, or a calendar chock-full of too many dates to keep track of — either way, Loki season 2 seems to have found itself at the center of it. The God of Mischief’s second small-screen outing tinkered with its own sacred timeline today, and if you look closely you’ll notice that Brie Larson and Jonathan Majors are to blame (or thank, depending on your perspective).

Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again fights back allegations from the showrunner of the Netflix series that the reboot’s mere existence is a form of cost-cutting measures on Disney’s part. Then we have Avengers: Secret Wars doing its best Deadpool 3 impersonation by adding former Marvel legends to the roster of characters expected to make a cameo. Let’s dig in.

You’ve got to hand it to Loki season 2 — it’s swerved, dodged, and side-stepped every obstacle that’s come its way. Last week, that was the announcement of Jonathan Majors’ new court date, which placed it directly in line with the God of Mischeif’s second outing on Disney Plus. Talk about bad luck. The season finale was already fighting Brie Larson’s The Marvels for attention (both were set to drop on Nov. 10), but today Marvel officially decided fighting competition on both the front and back end is simply too much. Loki season 2 will now premiere on Thursday, Oct. 5. That’s not all — it will also follow in Ahsoka’s footsteps and hit the streaming platform at 6pm PT instead of 12am, a first for any Marvel television show. Let’s pour one out for Thursday night football fans whose evening just got a lot more stressful.

Daredevil showrunner highlights the sinister reason Disney might’ve opted to reboot Daredevil: Born Again

Reboots are nothing new for Disney. The opportunity to take a beloved character and tell their story in a fresh way is as enticing as catnip, or so the company makes it seem. As is known by now, Daredevil: Born Again will tackle Matt Murdock’s MCU journey as “season 1” of a brand new series and not “season 4” of the Netflix one. As it turns out, the showrunner of the Netflix Daredevil series believes the reason behind this stems from a greedier place than just pure creative direction. Positioning Daredevil: Born Again as season 1 of a brand new show is, as he says, part of a “Disney scam” that reverts a show’s contract to first-season stipulations, including less pay and vacation time for workers. On one hand, it makes sense, but on the other, it serves as more fodder for the ongoing debate between writers, actors, and studios.

Avengers: Secret Wars picks up speed as two pre-MCU Marvel legends join the ranks of rumored cameos

Watch out Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars is coming for your cameo crown. According to the latest intel, Wesley Snipes and Ian McKellen will return as The Daywalker and Magneto in the Multiverse Saga’s final outing. The rumored news isn’t that much of a surprise since Secret Wars is, at its core, a multiversal showdown and we’re expecting a laundry list of past and present Marvel characters to make an appearance. Still, the prospect of seeing Marvel legends such as Snipes and McKellen in the same frame as their MCU counterparts (assuming Magneto is introduced to the MCU) is, without a doubt, utterly exhilarating.

Imagine if Marvel gave Taylor Swift a cameo the way it did Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame? There's fuel for your next nightmare. That's all we got you in today's episode of Monday Marvel news. Check back tomorrow for more Tuesday treats, and possibly more Halloween puns.