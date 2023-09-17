Latest Marvel News: ‘Loki’ season 2 is doomed to dwell in Jonathan Majors’ shadow, but at least it’s already beating the ‘Secret Invasion’ finale

You have to feel sorry for Loki season 2. Outside of an unprecedented partnership between Marvel and McDonalds helping to promote it, the sophomore run of Tom Hiddleston’s Disney Plus series hasn’t exactly had the smoothest run-up to its release. On top of having the misfortune to follow on from both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion, it’s also coming out amid the ongoing interest in what’s to become of star Jonathan Majors‘ legal troubles, which just took an uncanny timey-bending turn…

In jaw-dropping timing, Jonathan Majors’ trial is now set for the day Loki season 2 arrives…

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial, for which he could serve a year in prison if he’s found guilty, has been delayed numerous times at this point. Curiously, though, his court appearances keep being scheduled around MCU releases. First, his trial was supposed to take place earlier this month on Sep. 6, the day I Am Groot season 2 dropped. Now the judge has declared the oft-rearranged proceedings will take place on Oct. 6, which just happens to be when Loki returns to Disney Plus. Majors’ turn as Victor Timely was already overshadowed by his off-screen issues, but now that goes double.

… Although it is already one-up on Secret Invasion‘s infamous finale, so be thankful for small mercies

On the other hand, with all that’s stacking against Loki season 2, let’s be grateful for every little positive as it at least it’s earning something over the last live-action Marvel release to hit Disney Plus — namely, the universally despised Secret Invasion finale. According to the latest intel, Loki‘s season premiere is due to clock in at 45 minutes long, which is a blessed whole seven minutes longer than the embarrassingly undercooked SI conclusion. Yes, Secret Invasion‘s own opener was 55 minutes long, but with any luck this is an indication that Loki season two will have a more consistent collection of episode runtimes.

Kevin Feige, I’m begging you, please let Neil Gaiman do Doctor Strange 3

One of the most intriguing Marvel sequels that’s yet to be properly announced but is clearly a given is Doctor Strange 3. We just have so many questions: What’s the deal with Clea? Will the real Mordo stand up, please? Will Strange’s third eye look so goofy next time? Biggest of all, though, is who will direct it? Well, one of the most shocking and unknown MCU “what if…”s really should make it an easy call for Kevin Feige. All he has to do is give Neil Gaiman a ring and, going by everything the Good Omens creator has said, he’d likely jump at the chance to write the script and enlist his old pal Guillermo del Toro to direct it. Sometimes things are just that simple, but the Multiverse Saga hasn’t exactly made things easy for itself so far.

