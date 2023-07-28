Secret Invasion is already comfortably the weakest-rated slice of Marvel Studios television on Rotten Tomatoes, but it turns out the just-concluded Disney Plus series has earned itself another underhanded and unwanted record that just goes to show much Marvel has been shortchanging us on its TV offerings since things started so well with WandaVision back in early 2021. Elsewhere, all the signs are pointing to Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel being here to stay for a long while yet, but that hasn’t stopped the studio from doing its best to fuel the craziest of conspiracies.

Secret Invasion being the shortest MCU Disney Plus series shows just how far we’ve fallen since WandaVision

Image via Marvel Studios

Did you feel like Secret Invasion just didn’t have enough meat on its bones? Well, that’s an easy explanation for that: it’s officially the shortest MCU Disney Plus series yet, by a significant margin. In fact, barring Moon Knight, Marvel’s streaming shows have been getting shorter each time, with Secret Invasion clocking over 45 minutes shorter than WandaVision at 3 hours, 43 minutes. As accurately predicted, that’s a heck of a lot shorter than the “six-hour television event” we were promised. Nice try attempting to fool us into thinking all these series were the same length, Marvel, but you can’t pull that trick again now. Like Tony Stark says in The Avengers, they thought we wouldn’t notice, but we did.

The most outlandish Brie Larson conspiracy theory somehow gets scarily close to being MCU canon

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Remember a few months ago when there was some weird furor around Emilia Clarke replacing Brie Larson as Captain Marvel? No? Well, why would you? It was just one in a never-ending stream of nonsensical conspiracy theories cooked up by Carol Danvers antis. And yet, in a jaw-dropping twist, Marvel just came perilously close to making this absurd rumor a reality in the Secret Invasion finale. As it stands, Emilia Clarke’s G’iah genuinely could be being primed to take over Carol’s mantle as Captain Marvel, now that she’s the most overpowered character in the entire franchise.

Secret Invasion‘s underwhelming finale proves Marvel fans need to bow down before She-Hulk

Photos via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The Marvel fandom has been ragging on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for the best part of a year, due to its excessive meta humor which reached a peak in the fourth-wall destroying finale. But, you know what, I think the community now owes Jennifer Walters a complete apology in the face of Secret Invasion‘s only wildly disappointing denouement. Chiefly because the Sam Jackson show takes a tedious MCU trope that She-Hulk already obliterated and plays it completely straight. Here’s a tip, Marvel. Maybe don’t make fun of something if literally the next Disney Plus show out the door does that exact thing.

As the X-Men expand on Disney Plus with an unexpected addition, just remember more Marvel news will mutate its way in our direction shortly, so stay tuned.