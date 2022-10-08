Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap

What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.

Who’s the most important Werewolf by Night character? Here’s your man(-thing)

Image via Marvel Studios

Gael Garcia Bernthal’s lycanthrope may be the one with his name in the title, but there’s another character that’s instantly wormed their way into fans’ hearts and that’s his surprisingly adorable monster pal Ted, known to comic book fans as Man-Thing. And those who’ve read the comics will know that Man-Thing may prove to be instrumental in the Multiverse Saga thanks to his status as the Guardian of the Nexus of All Realities in the source material. All we’re saying is: man, things could get real.

And this is why you shouldn’t be mooning over no Moon Knight or Blade

Image via Disney Plus

WbN has gone down a treat with viewers, but it has to be said that some are disappointed that the Special Presentation didn’t feature any MCU-shattering crossovers such as Moon Knight or Blade. Director Michael Giacchino, however, has explained his thinking behind keeping it self-contained, likening its standalone atmosphere to an episode of The Twilight Zone. The composer-turned-filmmaker has offered a similar defense for why there’s also no post-credits scene.

The darkest Black Panther 2 theory you’ll ever read points to a devastating death

Image via Marvel Sudios

What kicked off this marvelous Marvel week was the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, which appeared to officially announce Shuri as our new Black Panther. But this dark new theory suggests things aren’t as they appear. To quote the Watcher, ponder the question… what if the marketing is misdirecting us and Letitia Wright’s genius princess is actually headed for a devastating demise that will leave the mantle once again up for grabs? You can’t say that wouldn’t be a mind-blowing twist.

One solitary She-Hulk fan manages to find the least popular idea for an MCU series ever

Image via Marvel Studios

There were so many reasons to love this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, mostly involving Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil. But for one, let’s say, unique fan out there, the real highlight of the show’s penultimate chapter was the MCU debut of douchey “superhero” Leap-Frog. This particular viewer is even starting the campaign to get the D-list character his own Disney Plus series. Sadly, we’re not sure Kevin Feige’s going to ribbit and rip it on this one.

Check back on Saturday, Werewolf by Night watchers, for your next Marvel news roundup.