Latest Netflix News: Florida Gators docu-series ‘Swamp Kings’ isn’t going down well with fans, but at least the ‘One Piece’ live-action is looking increasingly appetizing

A new season of The Ultimatum means drama is the word for Netflix this week, but that’s not the only source of controversy plaguing the streamer lately. The platform has also managed to land on the bad books of college football fans after a lackluster dive into the lore of the epic Florida Gators team of 2005-2010. Thankfully for all, early positive reviews of the One Piece live-action series premiering next week indicate fans of the popular anime won’t be joining the list of those wronged by Netflix just yet.

After the first episodes of The Ultimatum, Lisa emerges as the villain of season 2

Warning: The following contains spoilers for season 2 of The Ultimatum.

Everyone loves a good reality binge, and Netflix has grown its investment in the genre accordingly. The Ultimatum is one of the streamer’s most popular reality shows and its second season has been serving as fodder for online commentary since dropping on Wednesday.

There is one contestant specifically who’s made most of the digital ink spilled over the last two days; Lisa Horne, who was the one to give her partner Brian Okoyein the ultimatum that landed them on the show, was criticized by viewers for seemingly misunderstanding the rules of the game.

In the Netflix show, couples whose relationships have not evolved into engagement or marriage enter a competition to mingle with other couples in order to figure out if their original partner really is the one, or if they would rather be with someone else. However, Lisa seemed to have missed the memo when, in the first episode of season two, she became upset that her boyfriend Brian was having a conversation with another female contestant. What’s worse, she resorted to name-calling and slut-shaming the other player, which audiences did not appreciate.

I'm lowkey disgusted by Lisa's behavior. I can understand her feeling upset about her man talking to another woman. But the way she put down Riah, another black woman. Lisa can go tbh #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/ut45uh4Jwj — Bri (@LovelyOTPs) August 23, 2023 If Lisa can put her hands in his face like that on live television, I can only imagine behind closed doors. … And calling Riah a “Hooters bitch”? Mind you, she’s the one that brought Brian on the show! #theultimatum — Agu Nwanyi (@ichizoba) August 23, 2023

In the second episode, the rest of the contestants as well as those watching at home, learned Lisa and Brian had exited the competition after she revealed she was pregnant. The convenient timing of the announcement left viewers wondering if Lisa had planned the whole thing to go down like it had, or if she was lying to get Brian off the show after realizing how much she hated seeing him talk to other women.

How convenient Lisa took a pregnancy test and it's positive right when they supposed to be pickin new partners. #TheUltimatum pic.twitter.com/hVLV7R96fA — Des (@DesireXtra_E) August 25, 2023 Hate to say it but anyone else think Lisa could be lying about the pregnancy to get Brian off of the show #theultimatum pic.twitter.com/5AOci2HRzN — Reanna (@relwin14) August 23, 2023

The U.S.’s most-watched TV show is getting severely criticized for leaving too much untold, ironically

Untold: Swamp Kings premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, and despite being the country’s most-watched series, it has not been well received by fans of college football, who claim the show left too much unsaid to actually be considered a worthwhile doJamiecumentary. The four-episode long docu-series tells the story of the 2005-2010 Florida Gators college football team and their infamous rise to two Bowl Championship Series titles under coach Urban Meyer and led by star quarterback Tim Tebow.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Netflix crew behind this show forgot about the “Untold” part of its title, because most of what was revealed across its run was already general knowledge for any casual fan of the sport. True supporters, and even former team members, were upset at the omission of some key players from the team, as well as the less-flattering anecdotes and controversies that tainted the golden glow of those successful years.

Jesus what a disappointing turd of a documentary Swamp Kings is. You have to try to fuck up such excellent raw material that much — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 23, 2023 OK, finished binging "Swamp Kings" on 1.5 x speed and man, how disappointing.



Just off the top of my head, things omitted from the doc include: pic.twitter.com/4frxqV4xYh — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 22, 2023

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Louis Murphy and quarterback Cam Newton were two of the players coached by Meyer at the time who spoke up against the incomplete Netflix doc.

My thoughts on Netflix Swamp Kings. pic.twitter.com/z6wdo4UteU — Louis Murphy Jr (@murph918) August 25, 2023 Cam Newton talks about what he didn’t like about Swamp Kings, including missing players. pic.twitter.com/J1oNaPO73O — mansur🕊️ (@mansurshaheen) August 25, 2023

There’s only so much you can do with four episodes, but to achieve such widespread condemnation it’s worth questioning whether Netflix even tried.

John Boyega and Jamie Foxx Netflix critical darling was just as much of a hit with subscribers

While the world was blinded by the overwhelmingly bright light of the Barbenheimer double-header in theaters, at home, They Cloned Tyrone was doing all the heavy lifting for direct-to-streaming movies. Critics urged fans to give the film a slice of their time in between Barbie and Oppenheimer screenings, and, according to stats recently released by Nielsen, it worked.

The John Boyega and Jamie Foxx science fiction comedy mystery film amassed 664 million minutes viewed in the week between July 24 and July 30 to become the most-watched film across all streaming platforms in the U.S. The two actors are joined by WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris as they investigate the strange occurrences connected to a secret government experiment.

First reactions to One Piece live-action indicate that Netflix doesn’t need to worry about angry pitchfork-bearing fans just yet

The One Piece fandom is one passionate bunch, so the pressure is on for Netflix to deliver a quality live-action adaptation of one of the most beloved manga and anime series of all time. Thankfully, early reviews seem hopeful that the streamer and One Piece fans won’t be butting heads just yet.

Having seen all 8 episodes of Netflix’s upcoming ‘ONE PIECE’, and having minimal exposure to the source materials, I can say that this is THE show fans of live action manga and/or anime adaptations have wanted. THIS is the real deal.



The dynamic camerawork, with slick VFX, a… pic.twitter.com/2bIDwA1QWr — Mo (@mohooosen) August 24, 2023

Most importantly, critics have given us all the reassurance that we are not before another Cowboy Bebop and Death Note-sized debacle.

I've seen Netflix's One Piece and can confirm, it does the source material justice and then some. I think anime fans and newcomers to the Grand Line will be surprised at what the show has to offer.



This is NOT Cowboy Bebop, cannot stress that enough. — Evan (@EVComedy) August 24, 2023

Those lucky enough to have been able to watch the eight episodes of this highly-anticipated project have nothing but great things to say about the love and care put into Netflix’s One Piece. “The scale of this show is VAST and so much dedication was put into just about every aspect of it,” another critic shared. It’s like we can hear the collective sighs of relief leaving the mouths of OP diehards everywhere.