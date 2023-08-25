Lauded Netflix sci-fi comedy gets its roses with number one spot on Nielsen streaming charts

Considering how well-received it was, we're not surprised.

Netflix’s latest sci-fi/comedy/mystery effort They Cloned Tyrone isn’t a failure by any measure. While it didn’t quite snag the gold on Netflix’s Global chart, it did manage to debut in the number one spot in the United States.

Boasting rave reviews and some serious star power in John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Farris, and Kiefer Sutherland, it’s no small wonder it managed to haul in such high viewership, even if it fell just short of the global prize.

Now, that success is cemented among all other streaming services; They Cloned Tyrone secured first place on Nielsen’s Top 10 movie streaming chart for the week of July 24-30, with 664 million minutes viewed. Lagging behind it was Paramount’s gargantuan Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in second, and Netflix’s Hidden Strike coming in third.

It’s worth noting the aforementioned Jackie Chan and John Cena-led movie was the thorn in They Cloned Tyrone’s side on the global stage, having outperformed Juel Taylor’s debut feature film on Netflix’s global Top 10 list that week. That had to sting at least a little, considering just how awful Hidden Strike actually is.

Still, having faced such stiff domestic competition from Optimus Prime himself, and a pair of established action heroes, the top spot on the Nielsen chart is an accolade reflective of They Cloned Tyrone’s 94 percent “Certified Fresh” rating, and its perfect 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’re yet to catch this critical darling of a feature, They Cloned Tyrone is streaming on Netflix for your viewing pleasure.