‘This is the real deal’: First reactions for Netflix’s $144 million fantasy gamble claim the streamer has finally broken a major curse

Not to say the odds have been stacked against Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece to any great degree, but next week’s debuting series still faces three rather large obstacles to overcome.

The first is to ensure it doesn’t become the latest high-profile episodic exclusive from the streaming service to be canceled after a single season, something a lot of people are expecting to happen anyway based on nothing but the company’s relentless penchant for booting popular shows from the airwaves.

The second is to justify the expense as yet another incredible expensive original based on a beloved property that doesn’t quite have global name recognition outside of One Piece‘s legion of fans, with the company funneling an estimated $144 million into eight adventures set on the high seas.

Screengrab via Netflix/YouTube

Last, and by no means least, is Netflix’s terrible track record for live-action manga feature films and TV shows, with Cowboy Bebop and Death Note just two glaring examples of just how badly things can go wrong. In exciting news, then, the first reactions for One Piece are in, and they’re glowingly positive across the board.

Having seen all 8 episodes of Netflix’s upcoming ‘ONE PIECE’, and having minimal exposure to the source materials, I can say that this is THE show fans of live action manga and/or anime adaptations have wanted. THIS is the real deal.



The dynamic camerawork, with slick VFX, a… pic.twitter.com/2bIDwA1QWr — Mo (@mohooosen) August 24, 2023

I've seen Netflix's One Piece and can confirm, it does the source material justice and then some. I think anime fans and newcomers to the Grand Line will be surprised at what the show has to offer.



This is NOT Cowboy Bebop, cannot stress that enough. — Evan (@EVComedy) August 24, 2023

The news is out. I've seen Netflix's One Piece, and while I cannot say much, I can say this before all my coverage goes live:



I've watched season one several times now. It is *good* good. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) August 24, 2023

#OnePiece is surprisingly amazing. An well-crafted experience that manages to hook you up for all of the 8 episodes. It’s funny, full of action, amusing characters and fast-paced development.



The series premieres on Netflix in one week. pic.twitter.com/3iAKEL7hr4 — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 24, 2023

As someone who has become much more familiar with the anime in the past year I have to say I was pleasantly surprised to see the series brought to life with so much love. The scale of this show is VAST and so much dedication was put into just about every aspect of it. #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/YglVlsEZIp — JJ (@WildeePatrol) August 24, 2023

For what it’s worth, this writer has seen the entire first season of One Piece without knowing a single thing about the source material other than its status as the best-selling manga of all-time, and even at that it soon becomes clear the project has the potential to appeal to the broadest possible audience, which in this case is Netflix’s hundreds of millions of subscribers dotted around the globe.