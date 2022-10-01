Only two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remain in the show’s first season, leaving the Prime Video series with a huge number of loose ends to be tied up. Many of these will likely remain into season two—and maybe even longer—but fans expect at least a few of the show’s lingering questions to be answered before the first run concludes.

The show continues to flaunt its ability to broadly enrich the world viewers know from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, adding a level of depth to the characters, history, and storyline that the films simply could fit into their runtime. This is breeding a brand new love for Galadriel, whose complexity and struggle is highlighted. Destined to become the wise and stalwart Lady of Lothlórien, she is portrayed in the series during her younger years, giving viewers a glimpse of the strife and heartbreak that helped shape her.

Adar’s scarred face prompts questions

Image via Prime Video

A huge number of lingering mysteries are taunting Rings fans, as they await more information on a number of tantalizing details. Adar is one of the bigger unknowns in the series, prompting wild fan theories and plenty of discourse among viewers. The scars adorning his face are a recent subject of debate, as fans propose the potential origins behind his myriad of marks. Several tantalizing options have been posed, including his presence as a fallen elf or his true identity as Middle-earth’s first orc.

How connected are the men of the Southlands with Morgoth?

Amazon

The Southlands are a huge topic in Rings thus far, with one portion of the story taking place there, and several others heavily discussing the dangers creeping in on the area. One consistent theme highlights the mistrust between the men of the Southlands and the elves that keep watch there, with much of the tension explained by their former alliance with Morgoth. It’s been revealed that they once fought alongside the fallen Dark Lord, but how deep to their connections to Morgoth really run?

Galadriel love pours in as viewers praise Morfydd Clark’s performance

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Perhaps in response to the unceasing hate being hurled her way, Rings fans are taking a moment to heap praise on Morfydd Clark, the talented actress who plays Galadriel in the series. The character is shown as she was several centuries before the events of Lord of the Rings, a younger, more reckless elf sporting a single-minded obsession with Sauron. While not everyone finds her likable, most everyone does find her engaging.