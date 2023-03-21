Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ rings in 60 years by giving its story the Marvel treatment

Its been 60 years and somehow, Doctor Who is still relevant.

The ever-popular sci-fi series is celebrating six decades on the air via a range of fresh offerings, and Monday saw the announcement of the Whoniverse’s latest development. The timeless (ha!) series seems to be taking a cue or two from the MCU, as it branches out into a “muti-platform story” that leans on a well-known name — just not among Whovians. Where have we heard the name Doom before?

Season three of The Mandalorian is off to a rocky start, but interest in the show is slowly picking up. Its ties to the expansive, far-reaching Star Wars universe is starting to catch attention, particularly in the wake of Andor — and ahead of much-anticipated releases like Ahsoka. Details contained in last week’s episode, particularly those pertaining to genetic research, are starting to stir up questions, as viewers ponder the implications for the galaxy at large.

And despite Mando‘s ongoing third season, The Last of Us is still managing to pull focus. The show’s first season officially concluded two weeks ago, but fans just can’t seem to shake that stunning finale. As viewers look back on one of the best video game adaptations put to screen, the creative minds behind season one’s many monsters are reflecting on their most horrific inclusions.

The scariest monster in season one of The Last of Us is an easy pick

Image via HBO

Quite a few monsters made their debut in season one of The Last of Us, as HBO introduced a new audience to Naughty Dog’s take on the apocalypse. Creatures like runners and clickers are already a freaky new interpretation of the classic zombie, but one newcomer easily takes home the award for season one’s creepiest addition. The child clicker that briefly pursues Ellie before taking down a revenge-fueled Kathleen, was hands-down the scariest season one creature, at least according to Wētā FX supervisor Simon Jung.

The Mandalorian zeroes in on genetic research in the New Republic

Image via Disney Plus

The most recent episode of The Mandalorian dug into some areas of Star Wars lore that few live-action adaptations have touched on. The mention of genetic research and its illegality in some parts of the New Republic sparked questions among viewers as they wondered when this practice was disallowed. It was used in the creation of the clone army, which eventually became a massive asset to the Empire, and eventually contributed to Darth Sidious’ return, but at The Mandalorian‘s point in the galaxy’s canon, it’s something the government is working hard to wipe out.

Doctor Who steps into Marvel territory with the announcement of the Doctor’s Doom

Image via Marvel Comics

The Whoniverse is set to introduce a new character in the form of Sooz Kempner’s Doom, a time traveling assassin who is doomed to die in just 24 hours – unless she finds the Doctor, of course. The new character’s introduction via a “multi-platform story,” when paired with her very distinct name, gave fans some serious Marvel vibes and prompted jokes about an official Doctor Who/Marvel crossover.