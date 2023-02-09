When South Park takes a shot at you, the show generally does not miss. Its work against Scientology arguably helped reduce the influence of that group in Hollywood, but, in the broken era we live in, its newest on Kanye West seems to have backfired a bit.

The long-running show debuted the first episode of its 26th season yesterday and held nothing back against the mentally troubled man who Republican politicians once played footsie with after he showed them the slightest interest. In the “Cupid Ye” story, Cartman cooks up a scheme to stop Kyle from hanging out with Tolkien Black by promoting a variety of antisemitic tropes. Through the journey, an imaginary and Cupid-like version of him helps out with the bigotry and has changed his name from Cupid-Me to Cupid-Ye. His interview with Alex Jones where he covered his face and praised Hitler is mocked, but, somehow, fans of the man love it and one Redditor called the show’s production team pussies who clearly could have done more in some way.

Others on Reddit say the world can finally retire the “Gay Fish” joke about West from the “Fishsticks” episode in 2009, and, in another post, someone else points out Kanye is now back in the top 10 for most streamed artists on Spotify in the U.S. since the episode aired. Users say this is evidence of people finally separating art from the artist who makes it, though, to the credit of mods on one section for West’s fans, they are not tolerating promotion of his views as serious, though they can be discussed as news.

West has not commented on the latest satirization as of this story’s filing. In the meantime, you can watch South Park on HBO Max or Paramount Plus. As well, if the recent rise in antisemitism bothers you, there are several charities fighting the issue now.