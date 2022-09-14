Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: A delicious Dutton thirst trap surfaces as Lainey Wilson honors Paramount’s number one series

Hey, all you ranch hands and corporate wolves of the world, it’s officially Wednesday, which means the work week is halfway over, and that weekend firepit at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is calling your name. We’re back today with some of the latest news in the Yellowstone realm, including a beautiful performance from Lainey Wilson to honor everyone’s favorite cowboy drama and a well-timed thirst trap that nearly brought us to our knees. Oh, and if you’re around the Billings area, we’ve got a story featuring a local hatmaker you might have paid a visit to.

So please sit back, light your faux fire-wick candle, and let’s dive in!

Yellowstone’s official Instagram posts a delicious thirst trap

The Yellowstone official Instagram account posted a snap of Kayce Dutton ahead of its thrilling 5th season, and when we managed to catch our breath, it got us thinking.

Of course, Kayce looks as delectable as he always does, and we have to take a second to appreciate that, but the shirtless snap also means something more profound. Kayce’s spiritual quest was a significant part of season four, and this image hints at what he saw while he was on it.

His body was up against the elements, fighting for survival, but it opened his mind to a future that brought a deep sense of fear. Kayce told his wife that his quest brought him something heartbreaking, “I saw the end of us,” he told her. Without further elaboration, we’re all left wondering which us he was referring to. Is it the end of his relationship with Monica or the end of the Duttons? Did Kayce see the undoing of the life they’ve all fought to protect?

With season five being described as shocking, it goes without saying that whatever Kayce saw will be heartbreaking. So while the snap is certainly beautiful, it’s also hard to look at for too long.

Lainey Wilson honors Yellowstone with a meaningful tune

Lainey Wilson honored Yellowstone at the ACM Honors in August, but the ceremony didn’t air until Sept. 13. Yellowstone won the ACM Film Award, and there was no one better to pay tribute to the series. Wilson’s song, “Workin’ Overtime,” was played during the season two premiere of the series, and it was a monumental moment for her.

Fans of Yellowstone also know that Wilson is joining the series’ cast in season five. She’ll breathe life into a new character named Abby, who Wilson jokes is just her getting to play herself on a show she loves.

We can’t wait to see what she brings to the proverbial Yellowstone table.

A hatmaker has his work cut out for him.

When Yellowstone premiered on Paramount in 2018, the fandom popped up without anyone initially realizing it. Suddenly, people were tuning into this layered story to find out more each week, and they began to fall in love with the characters.

Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, John Dutton — the man himself, Mo, and even Governor Perry; these characters grew dedicated fan bases. In part, that loyalty was a nod to the characters’ power. People wanted to be the Kayce and Beths of the world, act like Rip and John; they wanted that freedom.

A hatmaker, Brad Tilden in Billings, Montana, knows that sentiment too well. His shop, Rand’s Custom Hats, is a hot spot in the city, but their business is booming because of Yellowstone.

“They’ll come in and say, ‘I want to look like Kevin Costner,’ or whatever it is and we’ll build them a hat that looks like that,” Tilden told KTVH.

Thad Lamey also works as a hatmaker who spoke of the high prices and the wait the store can sometimes have but says it’s all part of the process and it’s worth it.

“It’s something that you don’t find anywhere. Getting a custom hat is not cheap, but it’s well worth it because the hat you’re going to get, if you take care of it it’ll last you forever.”

The custom hatmaking process at Rand’s is exceptional, and if you want to look like you belong at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, they’re the place that can make it happen.

Taylor Sheridan is getting a pretty big honor in Texas

Last but not least, Taylor Sheridan, showrunner and absolute powerhouse, is getting a big honor in Texas in early 2023. Fort Worth’s Culture Map shares that Sheridan is getting a prestigious award in February.

Sheridan will be given the Texas Medal of Arts Award, which is noted as the “state’s highest honor for achievement in the arts.”

He will receive a medal for his honor at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, which will take place on Feb. 21 to 22nd in Austin, Texas. Culture Map notes that it’s one of the premiere art events in Texas, and the city is excited about its post-pandemic ceremony.

Here’s to Taylor Sheridan, Lainey Wilson, hatmakers, and the ever-charming and ruggedly handsome Luke Grimes.