Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: the bunkhouse boys are (almost) ready to ride again as fans talk their most loved and loathed characters

Happy Monday, Yellowstone fans; we’re one day closer to the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number-one series and an inch closer to the beautifully told story of the Dutton family. With romance, drama, and sacrifice on the menu next season, things will get dicey for our favorite cowboy family. Before we head into a season of drama, we’ll enjoy the space between seasons, where we can dream of the future we’re hoping for while keeping the waring from showrunner Taylor Sheridan far from our minds. Instead of looking at our characters as chess pieces, we’re looking at them as the perfectly crafted storytellers we love, which we hope will be around for years to come. So take a load off your tired workboots, grab your favorite drink, and let’s ride in to hear the Yellowstone news of the day.

The bunkhouse boys are getting ready to ride again

A fan-favorite piece of the Yellowstone puzzle is the magic created by the bunkhouse boys. The ranch hands who have found a home at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch know the importance of the jobs they carry and the work they do. Every step they take means something to the Dutton family, and they’re never really “off the clock.” They have a job that requires them to be “on” at all times and ready to go to battle.

That makes for a lot of profound moments at the ranch. It also creates a space for co-workers to become family, laugh, and enjoy one another’s company. The bunkhouse crew is hilarious, and Yellowstone realized that fans wanted more of them. On YouTube, there are episodes where three of our favorite bunkhouse boys give fans insight into the series, characters, and storylines we can’t get enough of.

Ian Bohen shared a video of a behind-the-scenes look at the return of the bunkhouse boys on YouTube, and we are crossing our fingers that their next video is added to the platform soon. If you’re anything like us, you can’t wait to see the future antics of Bohen, Jefferson White, and Denim Richards — here’s to more laughter!

Fans talk the characters they love and loathe

Another great piece of the Yellowstone puzzle is how fans can connect with the characters on screen. They love them, hate them, and want to be them — depending on the day. Characters like Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler to Colby and Teeter draw in fans from around the world, but some are notably less “popular,” and not just because of the length of their appearances in various episodes.

Some characters are simply less liked than others, and that makes sense, too. A good series can find a balance between loveable characters and characters that are almost created to be disliked.

So when a Reddit user pointed out that they aren’t big fans of Laramie, several fans quickly agreed.

This user asked if anyone likes her at all.

Some viewers would be happy to see a future in Yellowstone without Laramie.

We’re not blaming Laramie for everything that went down between Walker and Lloyd, as they both made poor decisions across the arc of their fight and storyline, but we do acknowledge her part in all of it (and we have to admit; personally, we think she’s kind of terrible).

This fan pointed out that it seems her character was created to be unlikeable, which makes sense.

While a few characters in the series draw disdain, no one seems to infuriate viewers quite like Laramie.

Yellowstone rewind: season 2, episode 3

“The Reek of Desperation” is the title of the third episode of season 2, and its title makes sense. There is a deeply rooted desperation in the hearts of every single character in the series. They’re all working towards something, trying to protect something, and praying that their heart’s deepest desires can soon land within their grasp.

We see Kayce experiencing the ups and downs of his new role at the farm, where he returned to after his wife asked him for space. Or rather, told him it was necessary for her. Fans also see Jamie as he bows his head and asks to be part of the family again — to which Beth laughs, almost manically, and causes another one of her infamous dinner table disruptions.

Monica Dutton is away from the ranch and enjoying a new job as she continues healing from her devastating injury; she’s the only one who seems unscathed by the episode. However, it’s not hard to see that she’s still struggling with loving Kayce and needing to be away from him.

Desperation, as we said, makes sense and sums up the underlying tensions throughout the entire episode. No one on the ranch is thriving to their fullest extent, and it will take a long time for each of them to work through their demons.

You can continue your Yellowstone rewatch by enjoying the first four seasons on Peacock. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the two-hour television event on Nov. 13. We can’t wait to return to the ranch.