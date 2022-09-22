Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: Yellowstone promises to leave a light on as the cast of ’1923’ grows again

Hello, Yellowstone fans, it’s almost the weekend, and we’re ready to take Luke Grimes’ advice in living our best country lives and kick back by a nice warm fire with some guitar playing to set the soundtrack to our days. Of course, before we start relaxing, we’re digging into the latest news in Taylor Sheridan’s realm, and some exciting happenings are taking place today. From a shared post on the official Yellowstone page that has piqued our interest to a new announcement from 1923, you won’t want to miss it. So sit back, take a load off, and dig in!

The cast of 1923 is growing again

The cast of 1923 is growing once again, and with each new afternoon, fans grow more excited about the upcoming Yellowstone prequel. The Dutton story is complex and layered, and 1883 was the first look at the family we all know and love.

A Games of Thrones actor is the newest addition to the cast, and Jerome Flynn will undeniably be an exciting piece of the ever-evolving puzzle. He isn’t slated to play a Dutton, but he will influence their life somehow.

John Dutton, the patriarch of the family, is a multifaceted character, and some might not understand the zestful way he operates daily. When we say zestful, that can mean everything from excited and cheery to snide and gritty; he has to be able to be the right version of himself at the right time. The more we learn about his past and the Duttons that came before him, the more we understand why he is the way that he is.

We can’t wait to see what Flynn brings to the Yellowstone universe and how he shapes the Dutton family moving forward.

Yellowstone is leaving the light on

Finn Little is again sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at Yellowstone, but it’s not what you might be thinking. There are no beautiful sunrises or sunsets, no cowboys on horseback, and no looks at a specific scene. This shot is of light at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, piquing our interest.

It’s also piqued because Yellowstone shared the image on their Instagram profile, and the idea of leaving the light on means the wait for season five is almost over. Fans know that the series is returning on Nov. 13 with a two-hour television event, so we’re wondering if we MIGHT be getting some new footage or a trailer for the series soon.

Admittedly that’s more of a hope than a promise, but when someone tells us they’ll be keeping the light on, we’re going to pay attention. Is anyone else ready to get on a horse and head to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch? Maybe Teeter will have some of her infamous stew on the stove, warm for us.

Forrie J. Smith shows off his cowboy moves

Forrie J. Smith is showing off his best cowboy moves in a new snap on Instagram; we love seeing it. A real-life ranch hand, Smith brings talent and dedication to the series because it’s something he’s known for most of his life.

In several snaps, Smith shares a look into the cowboy life he enjoys the most, and you can tell that he is comfortable on horseback and on the ranch — it’s the place he calls home. One of the things that Yellowstone does so well is that they brought in so many real-life cowboys and ranch hands to the series to enhance it. Sheridan knows the story he wants to tell and must do it authentically.

The influence of everyone in the series is impactful, and it makes for incredible scenes when they’ve got to quickly take off to patrol the land, when they’re working with the animals at the ranch, or when they’re protecting the Dutton name and everything that goes along with it.

In his caption, Smith also shares a fun fact with his followers:

“Fun Fact: The rider loses points if this toes are not turned out with his spurs in contact with the horse!”

Smith’s snap of rodeo life is cowboying at its finest! You can watch him as Lloyd on Yellowstone in the first four seasons, now streaming on Peacock. Don’t forget, Yellowstone kicks back off with season five on Nov. 13 with a two-hour television event. You won’t want to miss it.