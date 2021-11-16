Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave the internet a real-life Abbott & Costello bit on Monday night’s The Ingraham Angle, and viewers still can’t seem to figure out if the moment was intentional or not. (Warning: Minor spoilers for the Netflix series You, ahead.)

The moment occurred when Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo was in the process of slamming so-called “woke storylines” in many television shows currently airing today. One such apparent series, Netflix’s You, featured a plot arc involving Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) baby Henry coming down with a case of measles after attending a birthday party with unvaccinated children in attendance. (Perhaps channeling the frustrations of many people’s attitudes towards anti-vaxxers, the father in question gets a rolling pin to the face after admitting that his kids were the ones who transmitted the disease to Henry.)

At any rate, when Arroyo mentioned to Ingraham that he took issue with “you,” specifically, it went about as well you might expect between the pair of right-wing doofuses.

Good lord, this tired Abbott & Costello bit goes on for what feels like forever! pic.twitter.com/sQP95yVQlR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 16, 2021

And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: pic.twitter.com/Kf3jHXUliQ — Jay Lawrence (@jaylawrence91) November 16, 2021

This is the best thing I have ever seen. Just watch it. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/EBIJ6lKe8k — CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) November 16, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHA Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle had a SNL skit night on her show. You can make this shit up pic.twitter.com/RNfyXC4FJu — Plinio Magaña León 🇲🇽🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@PlinioMx) November 16, 2021

“There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?” is when I absolutely lost it. https://t.co/20i8aQCcv4 — Amrita Khalid (@askhalid) November 16, 2021

And who said conservatives can't be funny? https://t.co/6viHgO2P5l — Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) November 16, 2021

yeah this is definitely genuinely funny lmao https://t.co/ocoM6MUais — Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) November 16, 2021

After the episode aired, Arroyo took to Twitter to claim that the gaffe was “totally intentional,” but do we believe him?

Trust me, it was totally intentional! 🤣 https://t.co/IqhPQJOTgU — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

For her part, Ingraham has yet to comment on the clip, which seems to take away from Arroyo’s claims that the whole thing was staged. Let’s hope the subsequent segment about Adele’s One Night Only concert special went a bit more smoothly.