League Of Legends Game Coming To Netflix App

Following the the success Riot Games’ animated League of Legends adaptation Arcane, which managed to dethrone Squid Game as Netflix‘s most popular TV show, the streaming giant announced that spinoff Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will soon be making its way to the Netflix Games platoform.

In a Tweet by the Netflix Geeked account, the company announced the game, accompanying the news with a short video and the promise of “coming soon.”

Make Musical Mayhem with the Dean of Demolitions



Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is coming soon to Netflix Games! pic.twitter.com/05XyaGfMSB — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

The game looks to be a hybrid between a platformer and a rhythm game.

Netflix broke into the gaming market last week with the launch of a collection of games available for no addition cost for its Android mobile app for users worldwide. Though the games cannot yet be played on iPhone, PC, or TV, there are still a variety of titles that users can choose from, including two games based on its popular Stranger Things show.

With the forthcoming Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, it represents the third instance of a Netflix game being a direct tie-in to a franchise from one of its shows. Three other games on the platform are also available but are not associated with an existing Netflix franchise.

Netflix made the announcement that it would be breaking into the video game back in July, a seemingly natural evolution for the platform considering the interactive content it has previously released, such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Telltale Games’ Mincraft: Story Mode, which also originally released on game consoles back in 2015.

No release date has yet been set for Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story