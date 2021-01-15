Leaked Falcon And The Winter Soldier Merch Reveals Sam’s Captain America Suit

Back when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had not long started shooting, even before production was shut down for six months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, there were rumors making the rounds that Chris Evans could potentially show up for a cameo as Steve Rogers, either through flashbacks or caked in the old age makeup that he sported during the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame.

Following the recent spate of news, it would be fair to state with a fairly great amount of certainty that it won’t be happening. Yesterday, word came that Evans was in talks to reprise the role in at least one upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and while the actor may have claimed he doesn’t know anything about it, the report would at least indicate that we won’t be seeing him in March when Sam and Bucky’s spinoff premieres on Disney Plus.

We know that the long game is for Anthony Mackie’s Falcon to eventually inherit the mantle of Captain America, but based on recent comments from the man himself, it might not be as straightforward as everyone’s expecting it to be. However, images reported to be of leaked merchandise could give away his new star spangled look, which you can check out below.

There’s no confirmation yet that these images are legit, so they could still be the work of an enterprising fan based on existing merch, but Marvel Studios aren’t exactly known for giving the game away too early, meaning we won’t find out for sure whether or not Sam sports his new superhero suit until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives a few weeks from now.