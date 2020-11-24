Legends Of Tomorrow Is Reportedly The Next CW Show To Be Cancelled

This past year, The CW has said goodbye to not one or two, but three of its hit DC TV series. Arrow wrapped up after eight seasons back in January, though this was due to star Stephen Amell wishing to move on, and in more recent months, both Supergirl and Black Lightning have been announced to be calling it a day after their next runs. It seems like the original generation of the Arrowverse is winding down, then, meaning another cancellation could be on the horizon. And according to some new intel, that might be Legends of Tomorrow.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that the time travelling show will be the next Arrowverse series to be given the chop, according to what he’s been told by his sources. Of course, this fits with what we heard at the beginning of the year as well and at this point, it seems there’s a strong chance that LoT‘s upcoming sixth season could be its last.

Of course, the Waverider has seen many characters come and go, meaning that the show’s been able to refresh itself with new cast members. At the same time, though, there are now only two stars who’ve been there for the whole stretch – Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) and Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory), following Brandon Routh controversially being given the boot in season 5. That makes it unique in the Arrowverse, which has generally managed to keep its casts consistent, so maybe it is time to conclude things after one more outing.

When we left the Legends last, Sara had been abducted by aliens, with the producers promising that the upcoming run will strip back the weirdness of the past couple of years to return to a relatively more grounded sci-fi storyline. If that’s the case, then maybe it would make sense for this to be the final season, as it’ll bring the series back to its slightly less crazy roots.

Tell us, though, how would you feel if Legends of Tomorrow ends up getting the chop? Join the conversation in the comments section below.