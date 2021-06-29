Liam Neeson Addresses A Potential Star Wars Spinoff For Qui-Gon Jinn

Liam Neeson continues to churn out a succession of mid budget action thrillers, and having already conquered the box office on multiple occasions, he can now be found dominating the most-watched list on the world’s biggest streaming service after The Ice Road nabbed the top spot less than 24 hours after premiering on Friday.

However, despite his insistence that his days of running and gunning are drawing to a close, people keep offering him action movies and he keeps making them, so he’s set to continue delivering grizzled badassery for at least a couple more years, and he might even be making a rare venture into comedy should Seth MacFarlane’s Naked Gun reboot get off the ground with Neeson as Frank Drebin.

Of course, the onslaught of Star Wars content in the works for Disney Plus has led to renewed speculation that Qui-Gon Jinn could be set for a comeback, with Neeson having already been linked to countless movies and TV shows, including Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a new interview, the 69 year-old addressed the constant chatter, and it’s once again become clear that he’s not been keeping abreast of the latest developments in a galaxy far, far away.

“There have been so many spinoffs from the series. I’ll be honest with you; I’ve just lost track. I did see the last movie that featured Skellig Island, which is a famous island off the southwest coast of Ireland, where Mark Hamill’s character is beside the areas built by monks way back in the sixth century, I think. But, no, I haven’t been approached on that. I believe Ewan’s planning a TV series based on Obi-Wan, so good luck to him.”

Admittedly, that was a million miles away from being a definitive “no”, and based on his own comments about his future as an action hero, if somebody from Lucasfilm were to offer him a script then he’d be guaranteed to at least take a look at it. It’s something the fans would definitely love to see, and if the creative team behind Star Wars can figure out a way to make it happen, then we could yet end up seeing Qui-Gon Jinn again.