Liam Neeson Admits That He’s Confused By All The Star Wars Spinoffs

Liam Neeson has made it perfectly clear that he doesn’t keep up to date with the latest happenings in the Star Wars universe, revealing at various points over the last few years that he couldn’t remember which projects he’d lent his voice to, while admitting his surprise later on that they were still making new movies when he thought the franchise had drawn to a close.

On top of that, he’s also said that he’d be open to a return as Qui-Gon Jinn in either a feature film or Disney Plus project, despite previously claiming that he had no interest whatsoever in making a comeback as the Jedi Master. Of course, this is the guy who said he was planning on retiring from action movies but keeps signing on to make them, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were change his mind in regards to Star Wars.

That hasn’t stopped a myriad of rumors making the rounds that the 69 year-old was either in talks or had already signed on for multiple appearances across the upcoming slate of projects, which would probably be news to the man himself. In a new interview, Neeson’s exasperation resurfaced when he voiced his confusion at the sheer volume of new Star Wars features and TV shows that keep rolling out.

“I know there’s so many spinoffs. I’m a little confused, I must admit. And, you know, when I was in the first one, The Phantom Menace, it was like, ‘Oh, would you sign this it’s for my kid’, and now it’s like, ‘Oh, would you sign this it’s for my father’, or, ‘would you sign this it’s for my grandfather’. I mean it’s been three generations now since these movies came out.”

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Mandalorian takes place five years after Return of the Jedi and two decades prior to The Force Awakens, which is the same timeline as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Andor is set five years before Rogue One, which unfolded right before A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set a decade after Revenge of the Sith, Lando may occupy two separate timelines covering the first and third trilogies, and The Acolyte fills in the gaps towards the end of the High Republic era. What’s confusing about that?