Liam Neeson Is Down For A Star Wars Return In Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ever since Ewan McGregor was officially announced to be throwing on his Jedi robes once more and reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an exclusive Disney Plus limited series, attention almost immediately turned to the other legacy characters that could potentially show up, with the two obvious and prime candidates being Anakin Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn.

After months of speculation, Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be returning to Star Wars to play a major role in the project, but as of yet, Liam Neeson’s involvement has remained strictly in the realm of rumor and hearsay. Of course, there’ve been no shortage of reports claiming that he’s either in talks or had already signed on, but if you see any media coverage where the 68 year-old is asked about a comeback, it becomes clear that’s not the case, because he has no idea in the slightest what’s going on with the franchise. Or so he claims.

The grizzled action star couldn’t even remember the names of the relatively recent projects he lent his voice to, and they were billion dollar box office hit The Rise of Skywalker and beloved animated series The Clone Wars. Not only that, but when asked about a potential return in a recent interview, the Taken star appeared to be completely oblivious to the fact that Star Wars is not only continuing but set to get even bigger. That being said, he did admit that he’d be interested if asked to appear on Obi-Wan.

“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t heard that at all. [Is] Star Wars starting to fade away from the cinema landscape? Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

Of course, shooting on Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t set to begin until March, so there’s still plenty of time for both the writers to add in a quick flashback or Force Ghost cameo, and for Neeson himself to get up to speed about the latest goings on in the rapidly expanding universe.