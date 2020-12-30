Limited Alien Vs. Predator Series Reportedly In Early Development

If you’ve been keeping up to date with insider Daniel Richtman’s regular updates on the potential futures of both the Alien and Predator franchises, then you’ll know that oversaturation could become a real concern in the next few years, even though there are only two projects that are officially in active development.

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is working on a period-set Predator reboot, while Ridley Scott and Noah Hawley are teaming up for an Alien series that’s housed at Hulu. However, Richtman has frequently been touting other additional movies and TV shows for the respective sci-fi icons over the last month or so.

There’ve been rumors of another Predator pic that could feature the returns of Adrien Brody and Arnold Schwarzenegger along with the addition of Dwayne Johnson, a new feature-length Ridley Scott Alien film that wouldn’t be connected to the prequels he’s already made, the return of Sigourney Weaver which may or may not have ties to a young Ripley story, talks of James Cameron returning to tackle the Xenomorphs once again, and a further three Alien shows that would exist independently of the one that’s already in the works.

With that in mind, this latest report should in no way be taken as gospel, but Richtman is now claiming that an Alien vs. Predator limited series is in early development as well, and would be set after the initial run of the former’s Hulu show. We’ve already seen two tedious crossovers before, of course, and while the titular creatures have battled countless times in the past across various forms of media, rushing to another fan-baiting clash of the toothy titans when both brands are in the early stages of being reinvented for the umpteenth time doesn’t sound like the wisest idea, despite Alien vs. Predator still having plenty of potential if handled correctly.

We probably don’t need to tell you that it’s highly unlikely that all of these proposed projects will see the light of day, but if you had to choose, which ones do you think should move forward? As always, let us know down below.