Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Officially In Production At Netflix

We’re getting the official word from streaming giant Netflix⏤via their Twitter⏤that production is officially underway for the platform’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Our live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is officially in production 🌊 ⛰ 🔥 🌪 pic.twitter.com/Se2Ks6ncyL — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2021

What’s more, the streaming service also made some further casting announcements for the show, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.



Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (he/him; Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian) will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. pic.twitter.com/QfTrPwblzy — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 16, 2021

Ken Leung (he/him; Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Industry) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals. pic.twitter.com/XjaUWcZQqb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 16, 2021

This all follows an initial announcement of some of the main characters in the series back in August, including Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Water. Fire. Air. Boomerang.



Introducing the first of the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender. pic.twitter.com/XC7Zyk7rCF — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 12, 2021

Netflix even shared an epic group photo with many of the cast and crew of the series, including executive producer Lindsey Liberatore, directors Jet Wilkinson and Jabbar Raisani, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Albert Kim, executive producer and director Michael Goi, Ousley, Liu, executive producer and director Roseanne Liang, executive producer Dan Lin, Kiawentiio, and Cormier, ComicBook reports.

What we know about the series so far is that original anime series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Koinietzko were originally slated as the showrunners for the live-action adaptation only to depart in 2020 citing creative differences.

Sleepy Hollow‘s Albert Kim said it was due to his daughter that he decided to jump on board the project, saying in a cast announcement, “I found myself sucked into the world and characters, and soon we were watching side by side, both of us swept away by the singular mix of action, humor, and epic storytelling.”

There is no release date for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any and all details just as soon as they become available.