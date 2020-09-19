Live-Action Constantine Show Reportedly In The Works At HBO Max

One of the main selling points of HBO Max was always going to be Warner Bros.’ library of DC content, and the streaming service look to be pulling out all of the stops when it comes to establishing their roster of superheroes as a major drawing card. Not only do they have a huge selection of live-action and animated titles at their disposal, but there’s also the small matter of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The entire lineup of DC Universe shows are also heading exclusively to HBO Max, while several high-profile TV series are in the works including J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, The Batman spinoff focusing on the Gotham City Police Department and an Aquaman animated miniseries to be produced by the movie’s director, James Wan.

One name that’s always been a key part of Justice League Dark is Constantine, of course, and the cult favorite has been the subject of much chatter over the last few months, which coincided with the fifteenth anniversary of Keanu Reeves’ big screen adaptation. The latest report, though, claims that a new live-action series is in the works for HBO Max, and while it should be taken with a grain of salt, it does match up with previous rumors that had been making the rounds earlier this year.

Matt Ryan has already headlined one small screen Constantine project and has made it very clear that he’d be happy to return for more, and there’s been constant speculation that Reeves could also be tempted to return for a long-awaited sequel. Further details remain unclear at this stage, but there seems to be a definite appetite for bringing the occult investigator back to our screens regardless of who ends up playing the role this time around.