Live-Action Pokémon Series Reportedly Coming To HBO Max

As the popularity of online streaming platforms continues to grow, so too, does interest in the sector by major TV networks. Netflix, of course, has dominated the market for some time, though has found itself facing stiff competition as of late thanks to the recent launch of Disney Plus. Audiences are due to be spoiled for choice even further in just a few short months, too, with US network HBO soon to throw its hat into the ring.

Similarly to those already mentioned, HBO Max is primed to offer heaps of exclusive content and shows, one of which could be incredible news for Pokémon fans. According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was coming to the aforementioned platform – one as-yet-unannounced venture headed to the service is a series based on the Gotta Catch ‘Em All craze and, what’s more, will be a live-action affair.

While specifics remain slim, we have been told that HBO is dedicating considerable resources to this live-action Pokémon series, which will be based on the anime of the same name and star the iconic Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu in their quest to become League champions. Beloved companions Brock and Misty are also said to feature and, like the anime, will accompany Ash on his journey after being defeated in their respective gyms.

As always, it’s worth noting at this time that plans can still change, though with last year’s Detective Pikachu proving to be a smash hit with moviegoers, it’s hardly a surprise that HBO would be interested in pursuing a serialized Pokémon series. At this stage, it’s too soon to tell whether the two will crossover in terms of narrative (or even share the same remarkable animation that brought Detective Pikachu‘s ‘Mons to life), but we’ll update you with the specifics as and when we learn more.

In the meantime, feel free to let us know what you think about a potential live-action Pokémon TV series in the usual place below!