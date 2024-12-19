Logan Paul eyes Jake Paul’s record-breaking boxing bout and launches his own attempt to conquer Netflix

Netflix has already made history with one Paul brother, and it looks like they’ll attempt to do the same with Logan Paul. After Jake’s historic boxing match that streamed on the platform in 2024, 2025 will kick off with the older brother Logan in his own live display of athletics.

As controversial as they are, both Paul brothers have shown their skills in the sporting realm. While Jake has excelled in boxing, Logan has tried a variety of different things, and now the one that he is most well-known for will allow him to take part in Netflix’s growing investment into live sports — or in this case sports entertainment. Yup, Logan Paul will be featured in the WWE’s first live Raw event on Netflix which is set to take place on Jan. 6, 2025.

Image via WWE

In an announcement to WWE.com, it was revealed that Paul would join Raw on Netflix next year for the show’s streaming service debut.

Logan hasn’t wrestled for the WWE in months, and his last time out he lost his United States Championship belt to LA Knight. The former YouTube star who goes by his wrestling monicker The Maverick appeared at an event at the WWE headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut on Wednesday to announce his return for the fans in attendance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this was met with boos, but the star hit back, boasting about his rumored boxing match with MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

“Every single one of my matches is a banger. Think about it. Mike Tyson wants to fight me. Conor McGregor wants to fight me. Of course, they do, a payday with a Paul brother is a bucket list item for most all of these washed-up fighters.”

While the WWE heading to Netflix is a major deal, it’s unlikely that this live Raw event will do the kind of numbers that Jake Paul’s boxing match against Mike Tyson did earlier this year. While it was a boxing match, that really shouldn’t have happened given Tyson’s age, the event managed to break streaming records and Netflix itself when more than 108 million live viewers tuned in to watch.

Image via Netflix

Whether it was the younger Paul brother or Tyson that drew in this kind of demand is up for debate, but what we do know is that this mixture of talent resulted in something special for Netflix. While it’s not likely Logan’s Netflix debut will do the same, the WWE superstar is sure that everyone will be watching, including his haters.

“Whether you love me, whether you hate me, I don’t care, because you’re still watching, and you will stay watching because you are a spectator, and I am a star, and I promise everyone in the crowd right now, everyone watching at home, you are looking at the future WWE World Champion, and his name is Logan Paul.”

Expect a lot of live sporting content on Netflix in 2025 as WWE moves its shows to the platform and other sports look to experiment in the streaming service space rather than traditional network television. If you’re eager to see The Maverick in action you can tune in for Raw live on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2025.

