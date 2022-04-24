‘Loki’ Creator Says ‘Moon Knight’ Directors Will Make the Show Better

As the first (and so far only) live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, Loki is already an outlier among the franchise’s streaming content.

Tom Hiddleston’s solo show could turn out to be the most important project in the entirety of Phase Four in retrospect, with the sixth and final episode of the first run setting the stage for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more by establishing the rules and logistics of the multiverse, as well as the concept of variants.

Loki was a weird, wild, and wonderful slice of big budget entertainment, and those superlatives could also be applied to Moon Knight. In a fitting example of brand synergy, directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have signed on to steer the God of Mischief’s next run of outlandish escapades.

Speaking to The Playlist, Loki creator and resident multiversal magnate Michael Waldron explained why Benson and Moorhead are capable of taking his baby to brand new heights.

“I mean, what can you say other than it’s just like, it is utterly spectacular. It doesn’t look like TV. It couldn’t have looked more premium. So what they did was amazing. Benson and Morehead, I know those guys. They’re great. They’re brilliant in their own right. You know, I think they’re going to come in and they’re going to do what everybody on this project does, which is to elevate, you know? Then they’ll take what was great about it and fit it with their own awesome instincts and everything and hopefully will make something even better.”

Benson and Moorhead have proven their MCU credentials and capabilities on Moon Knight already, so we can’t wait to see what the acclaimed independent duo have up their sleeves for when Loki returns.