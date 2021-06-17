Loki Exists In The Same Multiverse As Marvel’s Netflix Shows And Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Kevin Feige may have ostensibly wiped the slate clean when he was named as Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, disregarding all prior TV shows as official canon, hammered home by the fact that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter were moved to the Legacy Collection on Disney Plus, but Loki‘s second episode has hinted that they still occupy the same multiverse.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was originally set in the exact same timeline as the big screen blockbusters, roping in several familiar faces for cameo appearances to reinforce the notion even further, but once Feige decreed that it was no longer viewed as continuity, Agent Coulson and the gang splintered off into their own separate narrative space.

Similarly, the Netflix roster of Marvel shows contained background references to The Avengers‘ Battle of New York, but now they too exist independently of what’s since been established as the Sacred Timeline. It’s all got the potential to get very confusing, but episode 2 of Loki and its heavy references to the Roxxon corporation have indicated that every single live-action project since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first launched in the summer of 2008 all technically unfold in the same multiversal branch of reality.

Phil Coulson visited a Roxxon gas station in One-Shot A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer, while the shady outfit played a significant role in many Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. storylines. Daredevil and even the short-lived Cloak and Dagger also mentioned the company by name, and the third act of this week’s Loki unfolded at a Roxxcart superstore. It might be a stretch to call them directly connected, but they do all take place in a world where Roxxon are a notable presence, so it’s better than nothing.