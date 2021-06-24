Home / tv

Loki Fans Are Obsessed With Sylvie After This Week’s Episode

By
Lady Loki

Much like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, we’re now halfway through Loki and there’s no way of guessing where the story is going to end up heading. This week’s episode was a huge deviation from the first two, acting largely as a character-driven two-hander between Tom Hiddleston’s title hero and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, who may or may not be the variant she’s been labeled as by the TVA.

Speaking of the mysterious organization, Loki dropped the bombshell that all of the employees are variants from other timelines plucked from their realities and enlisted in service of the Timekeepers, a plot point which you can guarantee will have a major impact over the coming weeks. Fans may have been lamenting the absence of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, but as you can see from the reactions below, just as many people are now obsessed with Sylvie.

Loki Merch May Have Spoiled The Variant's True Idenity
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known to draw inspiration from the comic book catalogue to inform its own narratives while often making sweeping changes, so it’s still impossible to figure out whether Sylvie is actually a Loki variant, Enchantress or maybe even somebody else altogether. One thing we can bank on, though, is that there’s going to be an awful lot of twists and turns before we get an answer.

The double act between Sylvie and Loki was a highlight of this week’s installment, even if the plot didn’t advance very far given that the dynamic duo were in exactly the same place at the end of the episode as they were at the beginning; stranded on Lamentis without a Tempad and nowhere to go as the impending apocalypse descends.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...