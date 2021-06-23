Loki Named As The MCU’s Fastest-Growing Streaming Series

The general reluctance on the part of streaming services to divulge any viewership data outside of the numbers they want you to hear is always a little frustrating, when it’s close to impossible to gauge exactly how well a series or movie has performed.

HBO Max and Amazon don’t release any numbers at all, while Netflix opts for the four-week model, but even then it only applies to titles the platform wants to tout as a success, evidenced by Jupiter’s Legacy pulling in strong Nielsen ratings for two consecutive weeks, but we’ve yet to hear how many households the short-lived superhero series purportedly reached.

Third party firms have become something of a success barometer, with Samba TV notably providing some solid insights. Parrot Analytics have now jumped on the bandwagon, by touting that Loki is the fastest-growing episodic series to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pacing well ahead of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

New Loki Photos Tease The God Of Mischief's Next Adventure 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The data is based on Parrot’s determination of what the average audience demand is for a streaming exclusive, with Tom Hiddleston’s solo show tracking almost 90% higher than the median, and 29% ahead of runner up Game of Thrones, which has received a heavy promotional push from HBO to celebrate its ten-year anniversary. As per the information, it took WandaVision two weeks to become the most in-demand title by those metrics, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed it in eight days, but it took Loki less than a week.

Of course, we should point out that this is an independent conclusion, but it’s hardly the first time we’ve heard that Loki could turn out to be the biggest show in Disney Plus’ history so far.