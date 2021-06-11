Loki Reportedly Scores Biggest Disney Plus Premiere Ever

The murky world of viewing numbers on all of the major streamers is a strange phenomenon. The platforms keep the vast majority of the data to themselves, so nobody really knows what the full picture is outside of those in the boardroom. Box office numbers for theatrical releases and ratings for network TV shows are readily available for all to see, but for whatever reasons, the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video tend to keep everyone in the dark.

Luckily, that’s where third-party aggregation services like Samba TV come in, with the company painting the most complete picture of how various high profile exclusives have been faring. Of course, it’s nowhere near the full story, but it gives us an indication of what’s hot and what’s not. Unsurprisingly, then, the service is reporting that Loki has scored the biggest single-day premiere ever on Disney Plus.

As per Samba TV, the opening episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series drew in over 890,000 streams from viewers with the technology enabled on their television, an increase on WandaVision‘s 655,000 and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s 759,000, which was touted as the previous benchmark.

Now, the challenge is for Loki to beat the 1.6 million and 1.7 million three-day weekends of its MCU predecessors, something that’s more than likely well within reach. Admittedly, Disney Plus has over 100 million subscribers while Samba TV only measures viewership in 3 million homes, but in terms of broad percentages, it’s another smash hit for Kevin Feige’s outfit if almost a third of everyone included in the figures checked out the trickster teaming up with the Time Variance Authority to track down a rogue variant of himself.