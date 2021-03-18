First Loki Poster Teases A Time Travelling Adventure

Creator and showrunner Michael Waldron must have done a phenomenal job on upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki, because he already appears to have become a firm favorite of Kevin Feige. As well as co-writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Jade Bartlett, the news that a second season following the adventures of Tom Hiddleston’s title antihero was in the works came burdened with the reveal that Waldron is also set to tackle the script for Feige’s in-development Star Wars movie.

There’ve been a lot of questions as to whether the MCU’s Disney Plus exclusives would operate as standalone shows or they’d kick off multi-season arcs, and it certainly appears to be the latter in the case of Loki. Time travel means that literally anything is possible, too, especially with the Asgardian God of Mischief as the focal point, and this new poster certainly teases some exciting storytelling opportunities, with the titular antihero seen standing in front of a clock, heavily implying that time is going to play a very big role in the show.

Unfortunately, secrecy is still a big part of the MCU’s master plan, meaning we don’t know too much about Loki just yet. That being said, from what we’ve seen so far, we can gather that the Time Variance Authority have captured the infamous trickster and put him to work, but knowing how he’s operated over the last decade, it would seem perfectly clear that he’s using the TVA as a means to his own ends.

After all, this is the 2012 version of Loki who escaped from the clutches of the Avengers with the Tesseract in tow during Endgame‘s time heist, so villainy is still very much the order of the day. The bad guys rarely get a chance to shine in the MCU, which is what makes the prospect of the longtime fan favorite taking center stage so exciting.