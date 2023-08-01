‘Loki’ producer slyly uses season 2 trailer to throw support behind the writers’ and actors’ strikes

'Loki' has dodged strike chaos, but the head writer says this is what they're fighting for.

It hasn’t been a great week for Marvel Studios. The much-anticipated Secret Invasion finale crashed and burned, quickly becoming the worst-reviewed thing the studio has ever released. Fortunately, the bad taste that left in the mouth has now been washed away by yesterday’s excellent Loki season two trailer.

This looks to continue the first season’s reputation for visual excellence, explore some cool new time periods in the MCU, and sees Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan cementing his reputation as the go-to guy when you’ve got multiverse problems.

This season was in the can before the writers’ and actors’ strikes began and post-production VFX work hasn’t been impacted, although head writer Eric Martin is keen to underline that quality TV like this is why studios should value their creative teams:

But while Loki has dodged strike chaos the rest of the MCU’s future output hasn’t been as lucky. The Deadpool 3 shoot has shut down, casting on Fantastic Four has been halted, and Daredevil: Born Again is now on hiatus (and many others are now on pause). Given the interconnected nature of the MCU one delay usually results in a cascade of others, so we’re anticipating several already heavily delayed projects to be pushed back further still.

Then again, given Bob Iger’s recent position that Marvel Studios has spread itself too thinly with too many releases, perhaps now is the time to slow down, take stock, and spread out the release calendar a little.

Whatever the case, Loki season two will arrive on Oct. 6 on Disney Plus and we can’t wait.