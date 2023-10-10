‘Loki’ season 1 plot holes that season 2 needs to fill

The God of Mischief did in fact deliver on his first Disney+ outing back in 2021. Loki season 1 had big shoes to fill following up WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. But fans and critics were impressed by Tom Hiddleston’s go at being an MCU lead. Though having an outstanding support cast with Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martin, and Owen Wilson definitely didn’t hurt either.

As the TVA begins to pick up the pieces after season 1’s big reveal, many fans are hoping for a lot more closure come season 2 of Loki. While the show managed to cover a lot of ground across its six episodes, the story branched a bit too far at points and forgot to clip the plot holes it left behind. So with six new episodes to continue exploring a world run by Kang (Jonathan Majors), let’s hope we also get some closure on these major Loki plot holes.

What was Sylvie’s Nexus event?

Screengrab via Disney

If you managed to stick around at the end of episode 1 of Loki season 2, you got an idea of exactly where Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martin) head is at this season. After spending her entire life on the run from the TVA, looking to kill whoever took her life away, she wants to finally get that life back. While we doubt she’s going to find it at a random McDonald’s in the 80s, we’re sure the remaining 5 episodes in season 2 will give us a better look at this new life of hers.

But what exactly caused her to go on the run from the TVA? We got a peek at the moment when a young Sylvie was taken away from Asgard by the TVA and charged with crimes against the Sacred Timeline. We even got a confrontation between Sylvie and Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) about why she was taken in the first place, though Renslayer claims she couldn’t remember. To this day we still don’t know what that little female Loki was doing that was so bad, she had to be pruned from history.

What happened to the other Loki variants?

Screengrab via Disney

Sadly, as iconic as Richard E. Grant’s portrayal of Classic Loki was last season, we know he won’t be making a reappearance in Loki season 2. But what about the other versions of Loki we saw in the Void at the End of Time? Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Alligator Loki, and Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei) were all still alive by the time Sylvie and Loki managed to possess Alioth to get to Kang. Now that the Sacred Timeline is broken and branching exponentially, there’s no clear answer as to what happens to those who were previously pruned.

Which version of Kang is the version in Loki?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Who knew Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be causing problems 8 months after its release? Loki teased the idea of there being multiple variants of Kang for our heroes to deal with, but both post-credits scenes in the third Ant-Man movie made this fear a reality. The first one showed multiple different versions of Kang mourned the death of the Kang locked in the Quantum Realm, and the second one had Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki encountering a different Kang variant on Earth.

As of the premiere of Loki season 2, two of the Kang variants are dead after their encounters with Sylvie and Ant-Man, respectively. But with that in mind, which Kang variant is the one in charge of the TVA? It’s implied that the Kang we meet at the end of Loki season 1 is the Kang in charge of the TVA initially, but this is never confirmed in-universe. Plus, that version of Kang is dead after Sylvie murdered him, so what version of Kang is now running the TVA?

Who exactly is Miss Minutes?

Screengrab via Disney

In the premiere of Loki, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) just seems like your average ’60s-era mascot for the TVA, with a twist of also being an Alexa-style AI assistant for the TVA agents. But when she appears at the Citadel at The End of Time in the season 1 finale, we know she’s a lot more than just some random AI assistant. Working directly for Kang, Miss Minutes clearly answers to him and him alone, as we see her sabotaging Renslayer’s search for information on Kang.

But now that we know she’s nowhere to be found in present-day TVA after Kang’s death, what exactly is Miss Minutes? She’s shown in several trailers for Loki season 2, so at some point she’ll be back. Hopefully then we’ll have a better understanding of whose side she’s on, and more importantly, what she is.

Is the Sacred Timeline one timeline, or multiple branched timelines?

Screengrab via Disney

I showed someone Loki season 1 for the first time in preparation for season 2, and they made me stop the show because they were given such a headache trying to understand how time works in the context of Loki. Especially considering this is one of the shows responsible for opening up the multiverse in the MCU going forward, you’d think there would be some more consistent answers as to exactly how time works in the show. But nope, the timeline just exists and now it’s broken. End of story.

But what exactly is the Sacred Timeline? Is it just one set timeline, or are there multiple timelines that started as branches of the same timeline? In the context of the multiverse, does each universe have its own Sacred Timeline, or is the multiverse managed under the Sacred Timeline, and it’s just that certain branches are allowed to happen and just become their own universe as a result? For the love of God, head writer Eric Martin, please tell us you have answers.

How can Loki stay in his human form if the TVA bans magic use?

Screengrab via Disney

This is an absolute nitpick, but we’re still calling it out. It’s clear from episode 1 that the TVA doesn’t allow magic in its offices. We know from previous Thor films that Loki uses the magic of illusion to conceal his Ice Giant look. So why is he still human when captured by the TVA? Shouldn’t that be outlawed?