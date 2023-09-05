‘Loki’ season 2 is charging full steam ahead to bring a ‘Fantastic Four’ concept into the MCU

In what is now set to be the second and final Marvel live-action streaming series of 2023, Loki season two finally hits Disney Plus in a month’s time, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the God of Mischief’s return. We’re learning more all the time, however, with a recent teaser trailer proving considerably helpful in piecing the plot of the Tom Hiddleston show’s second run together.

On top of offering the most Jonathan Majors has had to say as Kang (or one of his variants) since he was arrested to teasing an unexpected crossover with Doctor Strange‘s Dormammu, the latest Loki promo may also have revealed Victor Timely’s big plan this season. As a refresher, Timely is the Kang variant that Loki and Mobius will come up against this time around — an inventor living at the turn of the 20th century. But, unsurprisingly, it seems he has aims to take him far beyond this backward time period.

Once you piece various shots from the teaser together — a clip of what looks to be a kind of cosmic railway line, with a spacesuited Mobius looking out at awe at what he sees — it looks like Loki season two is on course to introduce the Cross-Time Express into the MCU. Debuting in 1991’s Fantastic Four #354, this time-traveling train came into play when the foursome found themselves accidentally taking a ride on it when attempting to stop Mobius from erasing Ben Grimm from existence.

Now, obviously there’s a big difference between the comics and the MCU right there, because live-action Mobius is a jetski-loving sweetheart who would never try to kill The Thing. However, the Cross-Time Express slots into Loki in various other neat ways. For starters, its driver was named Casey — just like Eugene Cordero’s TVA factotum. We’ve glimpsed him in the trailers, so could this underused character finally get his moment in the spotlight by driving the Cross-Time Express?

Whatever the case, Victor Timely channeling Doc Brown in Back to the Future Part III to build a train that can take him anywhere in time is likely not a good thing. Even if it does offer an extra step — or at least a toe-wriggle — closer to the Fantastic Four’s arrival.