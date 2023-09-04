Jonathan Majors breaks his silence in latest time-bending ‘Loki’ season 2 teaser

Now that September’s here that means we can officially say Loki season 2 will at last be with us just next month, and Marvel Studios is wasting no time in increasing the hype for the imminent return of Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster. A new teaser trailer has been released for the second batch of episodes of what remains Marvel’s most-viewed Disney Plus series, and although it only clocks in at 45 seconds, it still manages to pack a lot in.

Like, most notably, Jonathan Majors getting to deliver two complete sentences. Although Marvel seemed to be maintaining a semi-moratorium on heavily featuring the Kang actor in marketing — amid his ongoing domestic violence charges — the first Loki season 2 trailer broke away from that by featuring Majors as Victorian variant Victor Timely in a major way. Even then, however, he only had a mere four words to say: “Make the hard choice.”

This time, though, he gets to utter a few more, even if some of those are repeated. “Around and around and around we go,” Majors intones in character as Timely, which seems to apply to the cyclical nature of time — something the promos so far have hinted will be a major theme this season (check out the ouroborous symbol on O.B.’s overalls).

Majors is actually due back in court this September 6 to finally begin his trial, so we may know something more definitive about his future in the Marvel franchise by exactly one month later, once Loki season 2 premieres on Disney Plus come October 6. Whatever happens in the long-term, we can likely be certain Victor Timely will have a significant presence in the short-term.