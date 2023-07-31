‘Loki’ season 2 is primed to be the much-needed Marvel victory ‘Secret Invasion’ wasn’t thanks to a surprise gift from Sony

In what may or may not be a savvy bit of damage control after the disappointing Secret Invasion finale, Marvel has just dropped the new trailer for Loki season two, which we’re all hoping will restore the MCU to its former Disney Plus glory when it premieres on the platform this October. What’s more, the sophomore run of the top-rated Tom Hiddleston show looks all set to be a streaming success thanks to Sony helpfully running away from what could’ve been a heated head-to-head.

The Marvel multiverse nearly had its own “Barbenheimer” battle play out this fall as Loki season two was due to debut the same day that Kraven the Hunter released in cinemas. However, Sony completely reshuffled its upcoming Spider-Man universe movie release slate over the weekend, with Kraven making a rather drastic shift in the schedules. In case you missed it, Kraven will no longer be coming this Oct. 6 but is instead hunting prey in multiplexes next Aug. 30, a hefty jump of ten months.

Image via Sony

Originally, it’s possible that Loki‘s season 2 premiere numbers could’ve been impacted by many a Marvel fan spending their time checking out Kraven on the big screen instead of rekindling their relationship with the Asgardian anti-hero on their sofa (as alluring as that may sound to Hiddleston fans). Luckily for Marvel, however, this risk has now been averted without the studio having to lift a finger. After Secret Invasion itself had the second least-watched premiere of any an MCU streaming series, this can only be good news.

Who knows, maybe if Loki‘s premiere turns out to be a huge success, a cocky Marvel might schedule one of 2024’s Disney Plus series against Kraven next August so we can get that Barbenheimer-style showdown after all.