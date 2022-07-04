‘Loki’ season 2 set photos show Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson back together again

Production on Loki season two is now in full swing and as filming continues fans have finally got their first glimpse at stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on the set of the show.

In a post by Instagram user irene_slytherclaw, we see the two actors suited up to record a scene while filming in London.

This scene like other set photos shared earlier today suggests that the duo will be headed back in time to the ‘70s at some point during the upcoming second season of the Disney Plus show.

Hiddleston is back once again playing the titular star Loki and returning alongside him is Wilson who is again starring as Mobius.

The change of setting isn’t a big shock given timeline hopping antics of Loki and as we continue further into this story things appear to only be getting more insane.

Earlier today fans got a glimpse of photos from the set of the show which revealed easter eggs set to appear featuring the Eternals’ Kingo and other obscure Marvel Comics characters.

Filming reportedly kicked off in London for the show in June. This is great news for fans of the show as it means that the cogs are in motion and a new season of the show is on track to arrive next year.

Right now there is no official release date for Loki season two, however, it would seem most likely that it will land on Disney Plus around this time next year.