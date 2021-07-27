Loki Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Even More Variants

The interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that we won’t have a greater sense of where Loki Season 2 is heading until some more multiversal dominoes fall across the upcoming slate of feature film blockbusters and streaming exclusives.

What we do know is that Sylvie will be reckoning with the consequences and fallout from her actions, after her slaying of He Who Remains fractured the Sacred Timeline. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston’s title hero is in the wrong reality, and he’ll presumably have to track down his favored version of Mobius so that they can set things right and restore balance to all of reality.

Season 1 introduced both the concept of variants and a cavalcade of alternate Lokis for good measure, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in development for Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that we’ll be getting even more tricksters when the Disney Plus smash hit returns.

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Richard E. Grant’s Classic, Jack Veal’s Kid, DeObia Oparei’s Boastful and the effects department’s Alligator all played decent-sized roles, but Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki revealed countless other variants including Hulk, Viking, Tour De France, Trickster, Frost Giant and President, the latter of whom was surrounded by even more spins on himself including a hooded figure, a guy wearing handlebars as horns, a samurai with a spiked helmet, a punk, one dressed in shades of Ghengis Khan and many more.

The opportunities are literally endless to have more variants than ever before show up in Loki‘s future adventures, whether they play significant parts or are just there for a laugh.