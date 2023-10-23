‘Loki’ season 2’s most disturbing development might hint at the return of another MCU big bad not called Kang

Forget the destruction of a billion branched timelines, Miss Minutes’ Fatal Attraction act in episode 3 is definitely the most disturbing element of Loki season 2 so far. We always figured the relentlessly cheerful cartoon clock was creepy, but now we know what really makes her — sorry about this — tick. Miss Minutes is obsessively in love with her creator, He Who Remains, and her dream is to gain a real body so they can have a physical relationship.

Unfortunately for her, Victor Timely pulls an about (clock) face and betrays her, leaving her to form an uneasy alliance with Ravonna Renslayer to get her revenge on the former (future?) ruler of time. It’s clear Miss Minutes is set to cause more mischief for the Marvel multiverse, then, but her unveiled motivations might just tease a bigger destiny for her. And a romance with a completely different MCU big bad.

Is Miss Minutes the Bride of Ultron, not Kang?

Photo via Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

Despite her desires, Victor is clearly not interested in making Miss Minutes his “girl,” and after his betrayal she might not be so fond of him either. And yet her quest to gain herself a physical form will likely remain. And if this artificial intelligence does find herself an artificial body, then she might just become the dream girl of a fearsome foe we’re desperate to see in the MCU again; namely, Ultron.

Think about it, these two would be perfect for each other. Both are vengeful AIs with a hunger for power, not to mention some serious daddy issues — Ultron hates Tony Stark with a passion despite inheriting a lot of his personality and Miss Minutes, well, we know her icky, vaguely incestuous deal. Miss Minutes appears to be an MCU-original character, but Marvel could pull off a twist at some point that would please comic book readers and reveal that she’s a screen adaptation of Jocasta, the bride of Ultron in the source material.

Having Miss Minutes evolve into Jocasta wouldn’t be the first time an MCU creation has turned out to be a classic comics character, what with Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S. becoming Vision. Another of Stark’s AI’s called “J.O.C.A.S.T.A.” was even dropped in as an Easter egg in Avengers: Age of Ultron but forgotten about ever since. If Jonathan Majors maybe doesn’t stick around for Loki season 3, then the evil power couple of Miss Minutes and an Ultron variant to call her own would easily make for a formidable threat to replace him.